From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Protest Against the Trump Regime
Date:
Monday, December 22, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Civil Rights Team
Location Details:
Corner of Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz
Every Monday 4:30- 5:30 pm we're protesting all of the assaults on the constitution and our civil rights by Trump and his minions. Current issues ICE/CBP military vigilante attacks on cities, beatings and killings by masked ICE vigilantes and all of the foreign killings funded by our taxes. And of course, the Republican destruction of Medicaid, SNAP, the ACA and the rule of law.
We are peaceful and ignore any hecklers, if at all possible.
Come join us! It will lift your spirits. There are pre-made signs available. If you have noisemakers, bring 'em!
We are peaceful and ignore any hecklers, if at all possible.
Come join us! It will lift your spirits. There are pre-made signs available. If you have noisemakers, bring 'em!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 16, 2025 3:36PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network