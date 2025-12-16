From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey: First Night Monterey Twilight Peace Procession
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Party/Street Party
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Gather at the intersection of Franklin Street and Calle Principal in downtown Monterey, CA. 4:30-5:25 pm. The Procession starts at 5:30 pm and makes its way down Alvarado Street to Pearl Street.
Ring in the New Year with a message of peace! Walk with the Peace Coalition of Monterey County groups, (VFP Chapter 46, WILPF Monterey County Branch, Monterey Peninsula Friends (Quakers), Monterey Peace and Justice Center, and others), and friends.
Gather between 4:30 pm and 5:25 pm at the intersection of Franklin St. and Calle Principal in downtown Monterey. The procession starts at 5:30 and lasts approximately 30 minutes.
Dove and peace symbol signs will be provided. Please wear white or light colors to signify peace. Peace and justice groups are invited to carry their organizations’ banners.
No need to purchase tickets for the First Night Monterey event to participate. Learn more about First Night Monterey at https://www.firstnightmonterey.org
For more info, contact Sidney Ramsden Scott at sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.com
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 16, 2025 11:24AM
