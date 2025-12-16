Monterey: First Night Monterey Twilight Peace Procession

Date:

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Location Details:

Gather at the intersection of Franklin Street and Calle Principal in downtown Monterey, CA. 4:30-5:25 pm. The Procession starts at 5:30 pm and makes its way down Alvarado Street to Pearl Street.





Gather between 4:30 pm and 5:25 pm at the intersection of Franklin St. and Calle Principal in downtown Monterey. The procession starts at 5:30 and lasts approximately 30 minutes.



Dove and peace symbol signs will be provided. Please wear white or light colors to signify peace. Peace and justice groups are invited to carry their organizations’ banners.



No need to purchase tickets for the First Night Monterey event to participate. Learn more about First Night Monterey at



For more info, contact Sidney Ramsden Scott at sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.com Ring in the New Year with a message of peace! Walk with the Peace Coalition of Monterey County groups, (VFP Chapter 46, WILPF Monterey County Branch, Monterey Peninsula Friends (Quakers), Monterey Peace and Justice Center, and others), and friends.Gather between 4:30 pm and 5:25 pm at the intersection of Franklin St. and Calle Principal in downtown Monterey. The procession starts at 5:30 and lasts approximately 30 minutes.Dove and peace symbol signs will be provided. Please wear white or light colors to signify peace. Peace and justice groups are invited to carry their organizations’ banners.No need to purchase tickets for the First Night Monterey event to participate. Learn more about First Night Monterey at https://www.firstnightmonterey.org For more info, contact Sidney Ramsden Scott at sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.com