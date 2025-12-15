From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pigeon First Aid & Community Food Serve
Sunday, December 21, 2025
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Direct Action Everywhere
Powell Street Bart Station
🕊️ Pigeon First Aid & Community Food Serve
Sunday, December 21 | 11am–2pm | Powell Street BART Station, SF
*** NOTE: New meeting location ***
Join us for a powerful day of compassion and action—for both animals and people.
Every day, pigeons in San Francisco suffer from painful injuries caused by string and hair wrapping tightly around their toes, cutting off circulation and causing infections, amputations, and intense suffering. With your help, we’ll gently capture injured birds, carefully remove these hazards, provide basic first aid, and release them back to their flocks.
As we walk the streets in search of injured pigeons, we’ll also be distributing food to our unhoused neighbors—and offering food and toys for their beloved companion animals.
No experience necessary! We provide all the training and supplies you’ll need. Just bring your compassion, comfortable shoes, and a willingness to help those often overlooked.
👉 Arrive on time! We begin promptly at 11am with a quick but essential safety and training briefing.
📍Meet at the Powell Street BART Station.
💌 Questions? Contact Carla at carla [at] dxe.io
🎥 Learn more about pigeon first aid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trbfTa3qX5E
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DSUAzWulDyh/
