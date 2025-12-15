top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/20/2025
East Bay Animal Liberation

Vegan Free Market Holiday Edition!

2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Time:
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
Share in holiday cheer together as we reject consumerism and reduce waste by sharing our resources with community. Bring clean, intact, and working items you no longer need, including holiday decor. This is a great place to find cozy accents for the holiday season and nice gifts that are environmentally and consumer-conscious, all at the best price --FREE!
Join neighbors and make new friends all while clearing out clutter and finding new treasures!
BRING: intact, functional, usable, working items that you no longer need (no animal items ie. leather /fur, no expired food, NO PILLOWS)
TAKE: items you need.
**Don't have anything to bring? No worries, come get what you need and connect with community .
ARC is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
Message event facilitator for help.
We are so happy you are joining us for this event and look forward to meeting you! As a reminder, events are DRUG & ALCOHOL-FREE and PLANT-BASED ONLY.
We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect each other and follow our Code of Conduct, which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activist who cultivate a welcoming and supportive community. We invite you to join the Animal Liberation Movement with us! Through open rescue, public demonstrations, protests, and disruptions, we raise awareness for our animal friends and help to build societal, political, and economic structures that acknowledge every animal's fundamental rights to exist in freedom, safety, and happiness
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DST-49IlAUf/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 15, 2025 9:25PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$270.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code