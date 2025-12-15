From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vegan Free Market Holiday Edition!
Date:
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Time:
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
Share in holiday cheer together as we reject consumerism and reduce waste by sharing our resources with community. Bring clean, intact, and working items you no longer need, including holiday decor. This is a great place to find cozy accents for the holiday season and nice gifts that are environmentally and consumer-conscious, all at the best price --FREE!
Join neighbors and make new friends all while clearing out clutter and finding new treasures!
BRING: intact, functional, usable, working items that you no longer need (no animal items ie. leather /fur, no expired food, NO PILLOWS)
TAKE: items you need.
**Don't have anything to bring? No worries, come get what you need and connect with community .
ARC is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
Message event facilitator for help.
We are so happy you are joining us for this event and look forward to meeting you! As a reminder, events are DRUG & ALCOHOL-FREE and PLANT-BASED ONLY.
We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect each other and follow our Code of Conduct, which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activist who cultivate a welcoming and supportive community. We invite you to join the Animal Liberation Movement with us! Through open rescue, public demonstrations, protests, and disruptions, we raise awareness for our animal friends and help to build societal, political, and economic structures that acknowledge every animal's fundamental rights to exist in freedom, safety, and happiness
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DST-49IlAUf/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 15, 2025 9:25PM
