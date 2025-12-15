International Migrants Day: Press Conference and Posada

Date:

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

SIREN

Location Details:

1010 Ruff Drive

San José, CA 95110

Stand together on International Migrants Day



The Trump Administration has recently closed off nearly all avenues for refugees and asylum seekers fleeing endless wars, man-made humanitarian disasters, and catastrophic climate change. This calls for the community to come together to demand an immediate end to the war on migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers.



Press conference at 10:30 am

Posada at 11;30 am



Co-sponsored by:

SIREN (Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network)

PACT (People Acting in Community Together)

San José May Day Coalition

Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network

SUN (Solidarity & Unity Network)

CSO (Community Service Organization) of San José

Amigos de Guadalupe

Human Agenda

Fair Immigration Reform Movement