International Migrants Day: Press Conference and Posada
Date:
Thursday, December 18, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
SIREN
Location Details:
1010 Ruff Drive
San José, CA 95110
Stand together on International Migrants Day
The Trump Administration has recently closed off nearly all avenues for refugees and asylum seekers fleeing endless wars, man-made humanitarian disasters, and catastrophic climate change. This calls for the community to come together to demand an immediate end to the war on migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers.
Press conference at 10:30 am
Posada at 11;30 am
Co-sponsored by:
SIREN (Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network)
PACT (People Acting in Community Together)
San José May Day Coalition
Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network
SUN (Solidarity & Unity Network)
CSO (Community Service Organization) of San José
Amigos de Guadalupe
Human Agenda
Fair Immigration Reform Movement
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 15, 2025 8:31PM
