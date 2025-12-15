top
South Bay Immigrant Rights

International Migrants Day: Press Conference and Posada

Flyer for International Migrants Day in San José
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, December 18, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
SIREN
Location Details:
1010 Ruff Drive
San José, CA 95110
Stand together on International Migrants Day

The Trump Administration has recently closed off nearly all avenues for refugees and asylum seekers fleeing endless wars, man-made humanitarian disasters, and catastrophic climate change. This calls for the community to come together to demand an immediate end to the war on migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers.

Press conference at 10:30 am
Posada at 11;30 am

Co-sponsored by:
SIREN (Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network)
PACT (People Acting in Community Together)
San José May Day Coalition
Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network
SUN (Solidarity & Unity Network)
CSO (Community Service Organization) of San José
Amigos de Guadalupe
Human Agenda
Fair Immigration Reform Movement
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 15, 2025 8:31PM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
