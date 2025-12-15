Vigil for Humanism: A Call to Turnback

Date:

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Stop AI

Email:

Location Details:

Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco

"Join us for a candlelight vigil to honor human life and raise awareness about the looming dangers of Artificial Intelligence. Humanity still has a chance to choose another path. We are calling for a permanent ban on Artificial Super Intelligence—a dehumanizing technology laden with existential risk, totalitarian dystopia, human displacement, and alienation from each other. Join us in building a mass movement of non-violent resistance to take back our future."



Vigil for Humanism: A Call to Turnback



Wednesday, Dec 17th, 4:30-5:30p

Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco