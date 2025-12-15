top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Vigil for Humanism: A Call to Turnback

A solemn candlelight vigil at night
original image (1200x800)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Stop AI
Email:
Location Details:
Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco
"Join us for a candlelight vigil to honor human life and raise awareness about the looming dangers of Artificial Intelligence. Humanity still has a chance to choose another path. We are calling for a permanent ban on Artificial Super Intelligence—a dehumanizing technology laden with existential risk, totalitarian dystopia, human displacement, and alienation from each other. Join us in building a mass movement of non-violent resistance to take back our future."

Vigil for Humanism: A Call to Turnback

Wednesday, Dec 17th, 4:30-5:30p
Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 15, 2025 7:59PM
