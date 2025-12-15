From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Holiday Movie Night
Date:
Thursday, December 18, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley CA
Join us for holiday movie night! Warm, festive beverages and popcorn will be provided. Please bring your favorite vegan holiday treat or cookies to share.
There will be lots chairs available, however if you want to be extra cozy, consider bringing a yoga mat and blankets or sleeping bag to snuggle in.
Come as you are or come wearing holiday inspirations. You can even wear your cozy Christmas pjs! Whatever makes you feel merry and bright.
We hope you’ll join the fun and relaxation and enjoy this time to share in community and togetherness.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DSTqG2_lBTR/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 15, 2025 6:29PM
