Factory Farms Are Not Above The Law - Gavin Newsom: Free Zoe
Date:
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
1300 I St, Sacramento, CA
Zoe is still in jail and we will continue to take action for her and animals everywhere.
Join us at 11:00 am, this Wednesday, December 17th at 1300 I St, Sacramento, CA as we call on California Attorney General Rob Bonta to advocate for the prosecution of animal-abusing factory farms instead of animal rescuers and then we’ll go to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office in the capital to call on him to Gavin to pardon Zoe.
Signs will be provided.
WHERE: 1300 I St, Sacramento, CA
WHEN: 11:00 am, December 17th, 2025
WEAR: Whatever you like
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.
ACCESSIBILITY: There will be some standing and a few blocks of walking. We’ll have chairs on hand in case anyone needs to rest.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
