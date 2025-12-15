From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AI, Labor & the Commodification of Education for Profits & Control
As part of a meeting on AI, Labor and the Future of SF & The World a panel was held at the San Francisco main library to discuss the role of AI, Labor & Commodification of Education For Profit and Control
As part of a conference on AI in San Francisco on 12/13/25 at the Public Library, a panel was held on AI, Labor & Education.
Panelists included:
John Klyczek, a professor at Joliet Jr. College and author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education
Michael Hoffman, Faculty member at Cañada College, member of AFT 1493 AI Task Force
Andy Libson, Teacher, STOP AI & What's Left Podcast
Additional Media:
AFT Pres Randi Weingarten, AI, The Deal With The Techno Fascists & Destruction of Public Education
https://youtu.be/w5fMTunNBmE
National AI training hub for educators to open, funded by OpenAI and Microsoft
https://www.chalkbeat.org/2025/07/08/openai-microsoft-teachers-union-ai-training-partnership/?utm_campaign=trueanthem&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwY2xjawLbbwpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFRSzdKYkhpbEVzaDhvWWpXAR4jhejodv5yLy0Od6-XN2WJttalRS_WddYmotALv2R3s_3HZRRv2HkvvQ6Vow_aem_Jo5RTGzrWRC09NACid8MkA
War On Public Education, Tech, Reed Hasting & Writers Guild West With Ed Lawyer Kathleen Carroll
https://youtu.be/HYYCqNFVdBU
Privatization of Education, Online Tech and MOOC
https://youtu.be/iisAfnadAV4
Web Of Corruption-The CTC, Gates Foundation, West Ed, Destroying Public Teachers & Public Education
https://youtu.be/ic2ehvnykt0
The CA Charter Repeal Initiative & Public Education With Lawyer Kathy Carroll
https://youtu.be/IL-HF-jDnq4
Billionaires at Netflix and Walmart attempt to buy State Board of Education seats to pave the way for charter schools
https://www.texasaft.org/policy/privatization/charters/billionaires-at-netflix-and-walmart-attempt-to-buy-state-board-of-education-seats-to-pave-the-way-for-charter-schools/
Who Is Behind The Privatization Of Education:Gates, Broad, KIPP, Pearson, WestEd & The Gulen Schools
https://youtu.be/JAeRbh1KVkg
The Impact of AI, From the Writers Strike to Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T250Fr37F0o
AFT President Weingarten's Charter School In New York City
https://www.uppublicschools.org/about#WhoWeAre
UFT accused of hypocrisy after national union boss Randi Weingarten’s charter school gets NYC space
https://nypost.com/2023/04/23/uft-opposes-charter-schools-except-for-boss-randi-weingartens/
Charter school network CEO slams teachers union as hypocrite for silence about Randi Weingarten's latest move
The NYC Dept. of Education voted 22-0 to expand space for a charter school co-founded by national teachers union official Randi Weingarten
https://www.foxnews.com/media/success-academy-ceo-speaks-out-against-uft-for-being-silent-about-randi-weingartens-charter-school-expansion
Additional Information:
School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education
https://books.google.com/books?id=PzqdEQAAQBAJ&newbks=0&printsec=frontcover&pg=PA2003&dq=john+klyczek+school+world+order&hl=en&source=newbks_fb#v=onepage&q=john%20klyczek%20school%20world%20order&f=false
Production Of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/vbNg1jvufWs
