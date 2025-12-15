top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

AI, Labor & the Commodification of Education for Profits & Control

by LVP
Mon, Dec 15, 2025 1:15PM
As part of a meeting on AI, Labor and the Future of SF & The World a panel was held at the San Francisco main library to discuss the role of AI, Labor & Commodification of Education For Profit and Control
As part of a conference on AI in San Francisco on 12/13/25 at the Public Library, a panel was held on AI, Labor & Education.

Panelists included:

John Klyczek, a professor at Joliet Jr. College and author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education
Michael Hoffman, Faculty member at Cañada College, member of AFT 1493 AI Task Force
Andy Libson, Teacher, STOP AI & What's Left Podcast

Additional Media:

AFT Pres Randi Weingarten, AI, The Deal With The Techno Fascists & Destruction of Public Education
https://youtu.be/w5fMTunNBmE

National AI training hub for educators to open, funded by OpenAI and Microsoft
https://www.chalkbeat.org/2025/07/08/openai-microsoft-teachers-union-ai-training-partnership/?utm_campaign=trueanthem&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwY2xjawLbbwpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFRSzdKYkhpbEVzaDhvWWpXAR4jhejodv5yLy0Od6-XN2WJttalRS_WddYmotALv2R3s_3HZRRv2HkvvQ6Vow_aem_Jo5RTGzrWRC09NACid8MkA

War On Public Education, Tech, Reed Hasting & Writers Guild West With Ed Lawyer Kathleen Carroll
https://youtu.be/HYYCqNFVdBU

Privatization of Education, Online Tech and MOOC
https://youtu.be/iisAfnadAV4

Web Of Corruption-The CTC, Gates Foundation, West Ed, Destroying Public Teachers & Public Education
https://youtu.be/ic2ehvnykt0

The CA Charter Repeal Initiative & Public Education With Lawyer Kathy Carroll
https://youtu.be/IL-HF-jDnq4

Billionaires at Netflix and Walmart attempt to buy State Board of Education seats to pave the way for charter schools
https://www.texasaft.org/policy/privatization/charters/billionaires-at-netflix-and-walmart-attempt-to-buy-state-board-of-education-seats-to-pave-the-way-for-charter-schools/

Who Is Behind The Privatization Of Education:Gates, Broad, KIPP, Pearson, WestEd & The Gulen Schools
https://youtu.be/JAeRbh1KVkg

The Impact of AI, From the Writers Strike to Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T250Fr37F0o

AFT President Weingarten's Charter School In New York City
https://www.uppublicschools.org/about#WhoWeAre

UFT accused of hypocrisy after national union boss Randi Weingarten’s charter school gets NYC space
https://nypost.com/2023/04/23/uft-opposes-charter-schools-except-for-boss-randi-weingartens/

Charter school network CEO slams teachers union as hypocrite for silence about Randi Weingarten's latest move

The NYC Dept. of Education voted 22-0 to expand space for a charter school co-founded by national teachers union official Randi Weingarten
https://www.foxnews.com/media/success-academy-ceo-speaks-out-against-uft-for-being-silent-about-randi-weingartens-charter-school-expansion

Additional Information:

School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education
https://books.google.com/books?id=PzqdEQAAQBAJ&newbks=0&printsec=frontcover&pg=PA2003&dq=john+klyczek+school+world+order&hl=en&source=newbks_fb#v=onepage&q=john%20klyczek%20school%20world%20order&f=false

Production Of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/vbNg1jvufWs
§The Collection Of Data Is The Driving Force Of Capitalist Education System
by LVP
Mon, Dec 15, 2025 1:15PM
sm_google_control_of_education.jpg
original image (2713x1520)
Both the Democrats and Republicans and the leadership of the AFT and NEA have allowed for the collection of data by the techno fascists to make more profits and commodify education. These union leaders are taking millions of dollars from Anthropic and other AI companies to supposedly train teacher in the use of AI and the result will be the further destruction of the public education system and elimination of teachers.
https://youtu.be/vbNg1jvufWs
§Corporate Rule In Education Pushed By Companies, Republicrats & Unions
by LVP
Mon, Dec 15, 2025 1:15PM
education_corporate_rule_graphic.jpg
The corporatization of education has been a bi-partisan scheme and supported union tops who have taken funds from tech companies for "education".
https://youtu.be/vbNg1jvufWs
§Education For Profit Is The Driving Force For The Capitalists
by LVP
Mon, Dec 15, 2025 1:15PM
education_for_profit_graphic.jpg
The driving force for education is privatization and the Democrats and Republicans have both turned it over to private charters, testing companies, tech and consultants who are draining public education and destroying the entire public education system.
https://youtu.be/vbNg1jvufWs
