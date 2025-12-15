As part of a meeting on AI, Labor and the Future of SF & The World a panel was held at the San Francisco main library to discuss the role of AI, Labor & Commodification of Education For Profit and Control

As part of a conference on AI in San Francisco on 12/13/25 at the Public Library, a panel was held on AI, Labor & Education.Panelists included:John Klyczek, a professor at Joliet Jr. College and author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized EducationMichael Hoffman, Faculty member at Cañada College, member of AFT 1493 AI Task ForceAndy Libson, Teacher, STOP AI & What's Left Podcast