Sera Jey Tibetan Buddhist Monastery in El Cerrito, CA. celebrate Lama Tsongkhapa Day by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

The Sera Jey Foundation Tibetan Buddhist Monastery located in El Cerrito, CA. celebrated Lama Tsongkhapa Day on December 14th, 2025. Nearly 250 people from the Tibetan community came to honor and celebrate Lama Tsongkhapa.

The Tibetan community attending received a gift bag filled with snacks for the families and kids. and enjoyed Tibetan noodle soup for dinner.



Lama Tsongkhapa (1357-1419) was a Tibetan Monk, Teacher and the Founder of the Tibetan School of Gelug Buddhism in Tibet.



Lama Tsongkhapa Day commemorates the anniversary of Lama Tsongkhapa's Parinirvana-a state entered into by someone who has attained nirvana or spiritual enlightment in their lifetime.



Nirvana in Buddhism is the ultimate goal of the spiritual path representing the cessation of suffering, desire and the cycle of rebirth known as samsara.