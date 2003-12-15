From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Holiday Bazaar and Fundraiser at Banter Wine Bar
Date:
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Pal2Eire
Location Details:
Banter Wine Bar
10368 San Pablo Ave
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Shop local, support Palestine, and drink delicious wine.
Gently used, giftable women's clothing, small homeware items, jewelry, art, and other beautiful objects and last minute stocking stuffers. All proceeds support the evacuation of university students from Gaza.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 14, 2025 5:01PM
