California 175 - "Matunda Ya Kwanza" - California State Capitol Kwanzaa

2025 Kwanzaa Season is here, we kickoff global festivities for our “California Grown” Pan African Holiday reflecting upon California 175 and our very unique journey in the California sunshine.

Rebirth of California Black Agriculture

11:30 am, Friday, December 26, 2025

California State Capitol - West Steps

10th & Capitol Mall Drive

Downtown Sacramento, CA



(Long Beach, California) - Kwanzaa is our “California Grown” Pan African Global Holiday that continues to rapidly grow and spread “Good News” throughout the world.



“Matunda Ya Kwanza” is our spacial 7 day holiday that utilizes 7 symbols, 7 principles and is now celebrated on all 7 continents of our world.



Today, the world continues to fully embrace the restoration of authentic Pan African global cultures and begins to fully repair the harm that continues in far too many places..



60 years ago, in the aftermath of the Watts Rebellion in Los Angeles, California, Dr. Maulana Karenga and the US Organization created the holiday now known globally as Kwanzaa. The very challenging days of the US Civil Rights Movement is what birthed our Pan African Global Holiday.



This special California 175 - Kwanzaa Season we reflect deeply upon the contentious U.S. Congressional 1850 Compromise that created California as our 31st State of the Union; and much more.



Today, we reflect deeply preparing to quantify and qualify our unique “California Journey From Slavery to Freedom” as we continue to do our part restoring Agriculture as the foundation of our culture.



Who are you? Are you really who you say you are? and Are you all you ought to be? - These are deeply profound and timely questions often poised by our retiring Master Teacher, Dr. Maulana Karenga. After several decades of service to our California State University, Long Beach he and his wife Tiamoyo continue to serve as global activist scholars all around the world, in a good way.



Earlier in 2025, our California State Legislature passed profound legislation signed by Governor Newsom to create the Bureau for Descendants of American Slavery to include a division of genealogy, education and outreach, and legal affairs; also approved Legislation allocates up to $6 million for the California State University system to research methods for verifying descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. who wish to access potential future benefits.



Habari Gani !!!



On the path towards our 60th Anniversary of Kwanzaa and 250th Anniversary of America, our Great State of California has a very profound roll and responsibility, as the 4th largest economy on earth, to reflect, remember and recommit, in the spirit of Kwanzaa, a positive way forward that considers effective remedies of Restorative Justice.



2025 Kwanzaa Season is here as we prepare for joyous global conversations throughout the holiday season.



Here in the warm sunshine visiting Long Beach Harbor, what an amazing blessing.



Together, we will plan and prepare well for the difficult days ahead that fully restore our Pan African Global Heritage to our traditional greatness as our esteemed elders and ancestors have paid the price long ago. We give thanks and praise.



