top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Central Valley Anti-War

Annual Human Rights Day Candlelight Vigil in Sacramento Features Raging Grannies

by Dan Bacher
Sun, Dec 14, 2025 10:09AM
The vigil celebrated the 77th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Raging Grannies
original image (960x720)
Sacramento Peace Action held its annual Human Rights Day candlelight vigil on the corner of 16th and J streets in Sacramento on Wednesday, December 10, from 4:30 to 6:00.

The highlight of the vigil was the appearance by the Raging Grannies of Sacramento, who performed an array of songs about peace, human rights and social justice. The group, originally formed by long-time anti-war and social justice activist Joan Kelly, who passed away earlier this year, has reformed under the leadership of Faye Kennedy of the Sacramento Poor People's Campaign.

This event, originally started by the Sacramento Religious Community for Peace in 1985, has been held at the same location for the past 40 years. I have participated in the vigil every year from 1986 forward. It was great to see the two dozen advocates, including many veteran advocates for human rights and friends of mine, at the vigil.

The vigil celebrated the 77th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Participants in the event met up at The Old Spaghetti Factory after the vigil for dinner and read the UN Declaration out loud.

This year is a particularly terrible time for human rights here and around the world as the U.S.-sponsored genocide in Gaza continues, Trump murders innocent fishermen on the waters around Venezuela, and ICE terrorizes immigrant communities around the U.S.

“As we prepare to celebrate Christmas this year, the Holy Land is still bathed in blood," said Mario Galvan, Board Member of Sacramento Area Peace Action. "A modern ‘Slaughter of the Innocents’ is revealing, yet again, that the human race still hasn't learned to live together in harmony, accepting our diversities of language, race and religion. But the dream of a peaceful world is still alive; a candle of hope still burns in countless hearts."

“Seventy-seven years ago, at the end of the two most brutal wars in human history, that took at least 120 million lives, the survivors tried to ensure that it would never happen again. They created an institution for the prevention of war, the United Nations, which produced a document that provides a path to peace: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Tragically, many governments have since put both the United Nations and its Universal Declaration aside. They put their faith in military alliances, and their perpetual wars have the world bleeding in many places,” he explained.

“We the people, if we really are a democracy, must turn our governments away from the path of war. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights can be our guiding light. We must reclaim it, proclaim it, and call for its enforcement at all levels of society. With our governments drunk with power, the real changes we need have to come from ourselves. We need to reclaim our humanity and our sanity, and come together in the quest for peace. It has to start with us,” Galvan concluded.
§Money for peace, not the Pentagon
by Dan Bacher
Sun, Dec 14, 2025 10:09AM
Money for peace, not the Pentagon
original image (960x720)
§Stop War
by Dan Bacher
Sun, Dec 14, 2025 10:09AM
Stop War
original image (960x720)
§Jewish Voice for Peace and Veterans for Peace
by Dan Bacher
Sun, Dec 14, 2025 10:09AM
Jewish Voice for Peace and Veterans for Peace
original image (960x720)
§Candlelight Vigil on Human Rights Day
by Dan Bacher
Sun, Dec 14, 2025 10:09AM
Candlelight Vigil on Human Rights Day
original image (720x960)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$270.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code