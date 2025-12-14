2025 Greater Sacramento Kwanzaa Unity Celebration - Rancho Rio de Los Americanos

Date:

Friday, December 26, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Location Details:

Rancho Cordova City Hall

American River Room

2729 Prospect Park

Rancho Cordova, CA. 95670

Welcome to our 2025 Greater Sacramento Kwanzaa Celebration showcasing our "California Grown" Pan African Global Holiday.



Come and experience our unique journey and plans toward the rebirth of California Black Agriculture, “Matunda Ya Kwanza” showcasing a year round path toward the 60th Anniversary of our “California Grown” Pan African Global Heritage.



Everyone is invited to reflect, remember and recommit to expanding restoration of special agriculture journey of California Pan African Global Trade and Commerce, here on historic Rancho Rio de Los Americanos, established in 1844 during the transition from Mexican Territory to the 31st State of the Union.



Our Sacramento region is the “Farm to Fork Capital of America” our unique Pan African Heritage remains an “open secret” we share as part of California 175 - “Matunda Ya Kwanza”



The City of Rancho Cordova is filled with diverse ethnic cultures who are welcome to experience our unique Pan African “Matunda Ya Kwanza” First Fruits of the Agriculture Harvest Celebration.



(Pan African and/or Cultural Attire Suggested)



