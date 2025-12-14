From the Open-Publishing Calendar
2025 Greater Sacramento Kwanzaa Unity Celebration - Rancho Rio de Los Americanos
Date:
Friday, December 26, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Location Details:
Rancho Cordova City Hall
American River Room
2729 Prospect Park
Rancho Cordova, CA. 95670
American River Room
2729 Prospect Park
Rancho Cordova, CA. 95670
Welcome to our 2025 Greater Sacramento Kwanzaa Celebration showcasing our "California Grown" Pan African Global Holiday.
Come and experience our unique journey and plans toward the rebirth of California Black Agriculture, “Matunda Ya Kwanza” showcasing a year round path toward the 60th Anniversary of our “California Grown” Pan African Global Heritage.
Everyone is invited to reflect, remember and recommit to expanding restoration of special agriculture journey of California Pan African Global Trade and Commerce, here on historic Rancho Rio de Los Americanos, established in 1844 during the transition from Mexican Territory to the 31st State of the Union.
Our Sacramento region is the “Farm to Fork Capital of America” our unique Pan African Heritage remains an “open secret” we share as part of California 175 - “Matunda Ya Kwanza”
The City of Rancho Cordova is filled with diverse ethnic cultures who are welcome to experience our unique Pan African “Matunda Ya Kwanza” First Fruits of the Agriculture Harvest Celebration.
(Pan African and/or Cultural Attire Suggested)
