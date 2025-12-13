California Teamsters are rallying at the California Attorney General Rob Bonta office on December 14, 2025 to demand that he shutdown the union election company Unilect. Members from locals from throughout state have reported that Unilect has been suspended and should not operating in California. The members are also demanding that there be new elections.

California Teamsters from more than 5 locals have come together to demand that there be fair elections in their locals. They are charging that their locals have hired an election company Unilect that has been suspended from doing business in California for more than a year and there have been improper election processes to manipulate the election and the results of the election.They are also planning to have a press conference on December 14, 2025 in Sacramento at the office of Attorney General Rob Bonta to call on him to shutdown the operations of Unilect and also begin an investigation on possible corrupt practices.Members have also sent letters to IBT president Sean O'Brien calling on him to order new elections because of the improper elections run by Unilect which was not allowed to do business in California.WorkWeek interviews members from California Local 542, 399 and 63.Additional Media:IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect ServicesWorkWeekProduction Of Labor Video Project