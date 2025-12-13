top
California Labor & Workers

California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilec

by LVP
Sat, Dec 13, 2025 8:37PM
California Teamsters are rallying at the California Attorney General Rob Bonta office on December 14, 2025 to demand that he shutdown the union election company Unilect. Members from locals from throughout state have reported that Unilect has been suspended and should not operating in California. The members are also demanding that there be new elections.
California Teamsters from more than 5 locals have come together to demand that there be fair elections in their locals. They are charging that their locals have hired an election company Unilect that has been suspended from doing business in California for more than a year and there have been improper election processes to manipulate the election and the results of the election.
They are also planning to have a press conference on December 14, 2025 in Sacramento at the office of Attorney General Rob Bonta to call on him to shutdown the operations of Unilect and also begin an investigation on possible corrupt practices.
Members have also sent letters to IBT president Sean O'Brien calling on him to order new elections because of the improper elections run by Unilect which was not allowed to do business in California.
WorkWeek interviews members from California Local 542, 399 and 63.

Additional Media:

IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
§Unilect Tax Status Suspended
by LVP
Sat, Dec 13, 2025 8:37PM
sm_ibt2010_unielect_tax_status_suspended.jpg
original image (860x1854)
Unilect has had a suspended license for two years while it has conducted elections in California.
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
§IBT president Sean O'Brien Challenged On Unilect & The Need For New Elections
by LVP
Sat, Dec 13, 2025 8:37PM
sm_obrien_sean_speaking.jpg.webp
original image (1080x1080)
California Teamsters are demanding the IBT president Sean O'Brien order new elections because of the Unilect running elections when it's license has been suspended.
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
