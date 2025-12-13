From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Anti-War Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice
Palantir Projection Palo Alto
Video 24 seconds. Hamilton Ave. side of Palantir office building, Last photo "Palantir's Peter Thiel is spying on you" also on Hamilton Ave.
Calling out Palantir with projections
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Palantir Powers Fascism
Sat, Dec 13, 2025 8:52PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network