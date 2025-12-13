top
Peninsula Anti-War Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Palantir Projection Palo Alto

by TWRG
Sat, Dec 13, 2025 7:38PM
Video 24 seconds. Hamilton Ave. side of Palantir office building, Last photo "Palantir's Peter Thiel is spying on you" also on Hamilton Ave.
Download Video (40.2MB) | Embed Video
Calling out Palantir with projections
by TWRG
Sat, Dec 13, 2025 7:38PM
sm_img_7633_1.jpeg
original image (4032x3024)
by TWRG
Sat, Dec 13, 2025 7:38PM
PT
original image (4032x3024)
Palantir Powers Fascism
Matt S
Sat, Dec 13, 2025 8:52PM
