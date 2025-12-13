top
East Bay Police State & Prisons

The Holiday Holla | Stop Cop City Bay Area Teach-In

THE HOLIDAY HOLLA TEACH IN Flyer. Event Details: Dec 13, 6:00 PM, Oakstop, Dinner provided, Register: bit.ly/stopcopcitybay
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Malcolm X Grassroots Movement
Location Details:
Oakstop
1721 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Room
The Holiday Holla is here.

On Dec 13, we’re gathering at @oakstop with @stopcopcitybayarea and @mxgmnational for a community teach-in on the rise of Cop Cities across the Bay Area—and how we shut them down.

Cop Cities expand surveillance, state violence, and the militarization of our neighborhoods. But our communities are building something different: connection, clarity, and collective power.

Come learn what’s happening, why it matters, and how you can join the movement. Dinner is provided.

📅 Dec 13 @ 6PM
📍 Oakstop – Telegraph Room
🔗 RSVP: https://bit.ly/stopcopcitybay
(also in bio)
🔗 Social Media Post to Repost, Save, Share: https://www.instagram.com/p/DSIUep8key6/?hl=en&img_index=1

Pull up, bring folx, and let’s build power together.

Sponsored by M4BL
Hosted by @mxgmnational × @stopcopcitybayarea




------
ADDITIONAL SOCIAL MEDIA FLYER DETAILS:

What are Cop Cities? Cop Cities = massive police training compounds designed to expand militarized policing, surveillance, and state control.

Why This Matters
Cop Cities don’t keep us safe, but they do keep us down.
Cop Cities:
• Expand militarized police training
• Increase surveillance + repression
• Drain public resources
• Strengthen the rise of fascist political forces
• Target Black, Brown, poor, queer, trans, and disabled communities

Where are they being built?
5 Cop Cities across the Bay Area:
• San Pablo
• San Francisco
• Santa Cruz
• Vallejo
• Mountain View

This is a regional strategy to deepen policing, NOT isolated projects.

$495M+ proposed budget

$495M+ proposed budget for 5 Cop Cities across San Pablo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Vallejo & Mountain View.

Stop Cop Cities. Invest in Community.
Fund housing, healthcare, schools, real safety, and real solutions—not militarized police facilities.

Go to stopcopcitybayarea.com for interactive plans.

More policing ≠ safety.
More resources = safety.

How Do We Fight Back?

We stop Cop Cities by organizing locally, building community power, and standing together across the Bay Area and nation.

Our resistance is growing.
Join us.

Pull up. Learn. Organize.
Share! Share! Share!

REGISTER NOW:
bit.ly/stopcopcitybay
For more information: http://bit.ly/stopcopcitybay
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 12, 2025 10:12PM
