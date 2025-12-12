Musician and political activist David Rovics talks about the role of AI for artists, capitalism, fascism and the working class

The role of AI is threatening the lives of hundreds of millions of workers including musicians throughout the world. Musician, writer and political activist David Rovics is now using AI to develop his art and he talks about what this means for artists and the working class.He believes that only by working people taking control of this technology can working people defend their lives and our society.David RovicsProject Of Labor Video Project