San Francisco U.S. Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Capitalism, AI, Musicians & the Future of Labor with David Rovics

by LVP
Fri, Dec 12, 2025 2:59PM
Musician and political activist David Rovics talks about the role of AI for artists, capitalism, fascism and the working class
AI-tsuno collection of AI music by David Rovics
original image (1884x1136)
The role of AI is threatening the lives of hundreds of millions of workers including musicians throughout the world. Musician, writer and political activist David Rovics is now using AI to develop his art and he talks about what this means for artists and the working class.

He believes that only by working people taking control of this technology can working people defend their lives and our society.

David Rovics
http://www.davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno/

Project Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/caXaV_G6_04
§Rovics AI Song On Gaza
by LVP
Fri, Dec 12, 2025 2:59PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (1.6MB) | Embed Audio
This is one of musician David Rovics song on Gaza with the use of AI
https://youtu.be/caXaV_G6_04
