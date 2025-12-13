top
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Fascist Crawl/Billionaire Bash downtown Palo Alto

Start at plaza in front of Valor Equity Partners 260 Homer Ave Palo Alto, CA
original image (1056x1332)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Email:
Location Details:
Start at plaza in front of Valor Equity Partners
260 Homer Ave
Palo Alto, CA
This walking tour/march is a billionaire bash we call our Fascist Crawl. This is our 4th such event!

We start at the plaza in front of the formerly DOGE connected Valor Equity Equity Partners on Homer Ave. close to Whole Foods. Get there early? No problem, we will be singing Justice Carols (fractured seasonal songs) from about 3:30pm. There are oodles of billionaire owned corporations in this general are; we meander a bit but make sure to stop in front of Palantir's former HQ and now busy office on Hamilton Ave.

This time we stand in solidarity with striking baristas in front of the Starbucks on University Ave too.

Bring yourself and signs if you can but no worries we have extra. The Raging Grannies sing along the way and the evening ends when it gets dark with a projection party outside an undisclosed location. Come along and see! (flyer says ends at 5:30pm but we've added the projection party so will go longer)

For disability access contact the Raging Grannies info [at] raginggrannies.com. The march is about 1 mile.
For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 12, 2025 12:47PM
