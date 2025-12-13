From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Coverage of The Campaign to Free Dr. Abu Safiya
Date:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Museum US
Location Details:
The campaign to release Dr. Abu Safiya.
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 12, 2025 11:18AM
