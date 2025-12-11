top
Americas
Indybay
Americas San Francisco U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Racial Justice

Apache Stronghold Wendsler Nosie's Propane Line Cut in Targeted Attack at Oak Flat

by Brenda Norrell
Thu, Dec 11, 2025 11:46PM
Apache Stronghold Wendsler Nosie's propane line was cut in a targeted attack, at the camper where he usually sleeps protecting the sacred land of Oak Flat from a copper mine. This comes after an Apache delegation spoke at the Commemoration of the Occupation of Alcatraz, and Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva introduced a bill in Congress to Save Oak Flat.
Apache Stronghold Wendsler Nosie's propane line was cut in a targeted attack, at the camper where he usually sleeps protecting the sacred...
original image (379x614)
Apache Stronghold's Wendsler Nosie Targeted: Propane Line Cut

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Dec. 12, 2025

OAK FLAT -- Apache Stronghold Wendsler Nosie's propane line was cut to his camper, where he usually sleeps at Oak Flat, protecting the Apache Ceremonial Place from a planned copper mine in Arizona.

"I've never bothered anybody," Wendsler said, pointing out that his efforts have been to show what mining is going to do to the environment, the land, religion, and environmental policies. "It's ugly."

"From Day one, they were never going to follow the laws."

"Now that we are defending the land religiously and, also to save the water for the southwest and Arizona, they go as far as doing this now, tampering with my propane, thinking I was here sleeping."

"I'm really grateful that Adelita Griijalva was having her Peoples Swearing In -- if I didn't attend that, I would have been sleeping here when they cut my propane," Nosie said. He was attending Congresswoman Grijalva's 'Peoples Swearing In,' at Pueblo High School in Tucson.

"They've gone a little bit too far, those who associate with Resolution Copper, you better tell your goons to back off, that's not right. It just shows you how clearly we're right in what we're doing."

"Of course I'm upset, but God has given me another day," Nosie said, thanking everyone for their prayers.

The targeted attack on Nosie at Oak Flat comes after a delegation spoke at the sunrise prayer gathering on Alcatraz, at the Commemoration of the Occupation of Alcatraz, on Un-Thanksgiving Day.

Days later, Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva introduced a bill in Congress to Save Oak Flat.

Apache women and girls, among 36 Apaches on Alcatraz Island, described the battle to protect the land for Apache girls Coming of Age Ceremony.

"We were able to hold them off for sometime, and we were able to have my daughter's ceremony," said Sinetta Brown, Apache.

"We've been running, we've been fighting, and they've been trying to take over. They've been threatening us, they have been shooting at us."

"It is in our blood to keep going, to keep fighting."

Wendsler Nosie, Sr., said he moved back to the land to protect Oak Flat six years ago to this place that is Holy and Sacred. Wendsler said it is an honor to be here and honor the women in this fight.

"Today we fight for Mother Earth, our Mother."

"The other races forgot, this is our Mother, she provides for us."

Nosie said the people have to come back to the focus, that is the greatest gift of power, of this blessing to communicate with the Spirit.

Congresswoman Grijalva Introduces Bill to Save Oak Flat

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, introducing her first bill in Congress, presented the Save Oak Flat From Foreign Mining Act.

“Oak Flat is sacred, irreplaceable, and it should never have been traded away to foreign mining giants in a backroom deal that ignored Tribal Nations, silenced the public, and put Arizona’s water and national security at risk."

"This legislation is about repealing an indefensible land swap, respecting Tribal sovereignty and religious freedom, and protecting Arizona’s precious natural resources for future generations," Rep. Grijalva said on Dec. 3, 2025.

“This mine was never designed to benefit the American people; it was designed to benefit multinational corporations and the People’s Republic of China."

"I am proud to stand with the San Carlos Apache Tribe, Apache Stronghold, and numerous other organizations and communities across Arizona – and the nation – who have fought for decades to protect Chi’chil Biłdagoteel. It’s long past time to make this right.”

Continue reading:

https://grijalva.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-grijalva-introduces-first-bill-the-save-oak-flat-from-foreign-mining-act

Read more:

The Commemoration of the Occupation of Alcatraz at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/11/peltier-to-alcatraz-commemoration-stand.html

For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/12/apa...
§
sm_screenshot_2025-12-07_10.35.51_pm.jpg
original image (450x550)
A delegation of Apaches spoke at the Commemoration of the Occupation of Alcatraz Island on Un-Thanksgiving. Apache women and girls spoke on their struggle to save the place where they carry out their Coming of Age Ceremony. Photo by Fight4OurExistence
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/12/apa...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Thu, Dec 11, 2025 11:46PM
screenshot_2025-12-12_1.35.38_am.png
Wendsler Nosie, carrying the Sacred Staff, spoke on Alcatraz Island of the ongoing struggle to protect Oak Flat from being gouged out as a crater for a copper mine, devouring the water and destroying sacred land. Photo Fight4OurExistence
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/12/apa...
