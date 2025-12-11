top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Murder at SFGH: UCSF UPTE Workers & Supporters Rally After UPTE Worker Rangel Killed

by LVP
Thu, Dec 11, 2025 10:25PM
A UCSF UPTE CWA social worker Alberto Rangel who was working at San Francisco General Hospital was killed by a patient and workers had made previous warning about the dangerous health and safety conditions. A memmorial was held for Rangel by UPTE CWA in front of San Francisco General Hospital on 11/11/25 and UPTE members as well as SEIU and AFSCME workers attended.
UCSF & SFGH Colleagues Came Together For Rangel
The growing health and safety dangers for healthcare workers and patients has led to the death on December 4, 2025 of UCSF UPTE CWA social worker Alberto Rangel. He was murdered while seeking out a doctor to attack.

UCSF UPTE CWA and SFGH SEIU 1021 healthcare workers joined a memorial in front of San Francisco general on 12/11/25 for Rangel and spoke out about the growing dangers on the jobs and the failure of management to protect the workers and patients. Workers also discussed the massive healthcare cuts of Medicaid kicking off 3.2 million and millions who are insured under ACA in California. This will lead to further cutbacks and put more workers and patients in danger.

Healthcare workers have also been retaliated at by SFGH management for speaking out and in 2020, the SFGH management was fined $26,600 for violating health and safety rules and retaliating against workers who spoke out about health and safety dangers.

Governor Newsom and the Democratic legislature also cut Cal-OSHA by $16 million and there is already a massive shortage of Cal-OSHA inspectors with less than 200 for 18 million workers in the State.

None of the unions representing workers at UCSF and SFGH DPH including SEIU 1021, UPTE CWA, CNA, AFSCME and IBT 2010 have working rank and file health and safety committees to educate organize and defend against the increasingly dangerous and deadly conditions at the hospitals.

Additional Media:

SF Gen Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threaten Patient Safety
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M

UC Bosses & Regents Attacking Workers & Destroying UC Healthcare System Threatening Patients & Lives
https://youtu.be/0FIx-0fYTKc

Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s

C UPTE & AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike At UC Mission Bay & Want Living Wages & An End To Union Busting
https://youtu.be/WaYOuTX1Os8

UCSF AFSCME 3299 & UPTE Workers Strike For Living Wages & Workers Also Speak Out On Palestine & UC
https://youtu.be/RGrFpEfjB5A

The UC Strike & Palestine: Calling Out UC CWA UPTE Bureaucrats Attack On Democracy Over Palestine
https://youtu.be/1SGPYIT38wI

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/1JpEMgHUZSk
