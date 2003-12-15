From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose #teslatakedown / Make billionaires PAY!
Date:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San Jose #teslatakedown
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center Sign 3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.
Tesla shareholders just approved a trillion dollar package for Elon. But whether he gets it is up to all of us.
Elon's trillion depends on hitting huge benchmarks. We're coming together at Tesla facilities to make sure he never reaches them.
Don't buy a Tesla, dump your stock, stop Musk, Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg. #NO Billionaires #Make Billionaires PAY!
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/san-jose-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 11, 2025 4:38PM
