San Jose #teslatakedown / Make billionaires PAY!

Date:

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

San Jose #teslatakedown

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign 3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.



Tesla shareholders just approved a trillion dollar package for Elon. But whether he gets it is up to all of us.



Elon's trillion depends on hitting huge benchmarks. We're coming together at Tesla facilities to make sure he never reaches them.



Don't buy a Tesla, dump your stock, stop Musk, Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg. #NO Billionaires #Make Billionaires PAY!



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown