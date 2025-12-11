Tibetans Celebrate the Dalai Lama Receiving the Nobel Peace 36 Years Ago by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

Tibetans in Exile and Supporters Worldwide Celebrate the 36th Anniversary of the Dalai Lama’s Nobel Peace Prize and His 90th Birthday

On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, the Executive Director Tashi Kunjo of the Tibetan Association of Northern California located at 5200 Dalai Lama Ave in Richmond, California celebrated with fellow Tibetans in exile and friends across the globe the 36th anniversary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his lifelong dedication to peace, nonviolence, and the promotion of human values.



As His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama expressed when receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway in 1989: " I am very happy to be here with you today to receive the Nobel Prize for Peace. I feel honored, humbled and deeply moved that you should give this important prize to a simple monk from Tibet. I am no one special. But I believe the prize is a recognition of the true values of altruism, love, compassion and nonviolence which I try to practice, in accordance with the teachings of the Buddha and the great sages of India and Tibet."



" I accept the prize with profound gratitude on behalf of the oppressed everywhere and for all those who struggle for freedom and work for world peace. I accept it as a tribute to the man who founded the modern tradition of nonviolent action for change – Mahatma Gandhi – whose life taught and inspired me. And, of course, I accept it on behalf of the six million Tibetan people, my brave countrymen and women inside Tibet, who have suffered and continue to suffer so much. They confront a calculated and systematic strategy aimed at the destruction of their national and cultural identities. The prize reaffirms our conviction that with truth, courage and determination as our weapons, Tibet will be liberated."



" The awarding of the Nobel Prize to me, a simple monk from faraway Tibet, here in Norway, also fills us Tibetans with hope. It means, despite the fact that we have not drawn attention to our plight by means of violence, we have not been forgotten. It also means that the values we cherish, in particular our respect for all forms of life and the belief in the power of truth, are today recognized and encouraged. It is also a tribute to my mentor, Mahatma Gandhi, whose example is an inspiration to so many of us. This year's award is an indication that this sense of universal responsibility is developing. I am deeply touched by the sincere concern shown by so many people in this part of the world for the suffering of the people of Tibet. That is a source of hope not only for us Tibetans, but for all oppressed people. "



At the gathering of the Tibetan Association of Northern California was also acknowledging the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights in which the Dalai Lama had expressed his concerns of human rights abuse in Tibet in 2008:



" I believe that many of the violations of human rights in Tibet are the result of suspicion, lack of trust and true understanding of Tibetan culture and religion. As I have said many times in the past, it is extremely important for the Chinese leadership to come to a better and deeper understanding and appreciation of the Tibetan Buddhist culture and civilization. At the same time the Chinese authorities must understand that the Tibetans have had to undergo tremendous suffering and destruction during the past five decades. Tibetan culture continues to face fundamental problems of survival. Serious violations of human rights continue throughout Tibet. "



Kunjo stated that: " His Holiness the Dalai Lama fled into exile in India following the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1959. Since then, over 1.2 million Tibetans have lost their lives as a result of this occupation, and more than 6,000 monasteries and nunneries have been destroyed. Today, over a million Tibetan children are forcibly taken from their families and placed in Chinese colonial schools, where they are taught only in Mandarin and subjected to ideological indoctrination. "



Kunjo further expressed: " The Dalai Lama continues to live in India as a refugee, tirelessly promoting peace, nonviolence, and human values. Tibet remains an open-air prison, where Tibetans continue to suffer under a repressive regime, deprived of their basic human rights. On this day, which coincides with Universal Human Rights Day, we call upon the international community to raise its voice in support of the fundamental rights of the Tibetans in Tibet."



" We also urge President Trump to appoint a Special Coordinator for Tibet, a position that has remained vacant since he took office. Furthermore, we call on his administration to encourage China to engage in meaningful negotiations with the representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to advance a peaceful resolution of the Tibet issue—one that would allow His Holiness to return to his homeland and reunite with a people who have waited patiently for more than 66 years."



" As His Holiness the Dalai Lama turned 90 this July, Tibetans and his friends around the world are celebrating this milestone with year-long prayers and tributes for his good health and long life. We remain hopeful that our collective aspirations and prayers for his return to his rightful homeland will soon be realized. May his timeless message of love, compassion, and nonviolence continue to guide and uplift humanity in these troubled times, so that peace may prevail on earth."



Recently His Holiness stated: " The right of the Tibetan people to be the custodians of their own homeland cannot be indefinitely denied, nor can their aspiration for freedom be crushed forever."



As the past President of the Tibetan Association of Northern California Tenzin Rangdol said: "We celebrate the 36th anniversary of the historic awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet—coinciding with his 90th year—it serves as a stark reminder for me and for all Tibetans to put the vast trove of wisdom he has imparted throughout his lifetime into true practice. It is high time for every one of us to step forward, spearhead, and mobilize the Free Tibet movement to bring justice and peace to Tibet and to the world. Furthermore, we must genuinely practice what he has taught; merely seeking blessings and holding on to hope will not be sufficient."

