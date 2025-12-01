From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest against the israeli consulate in SF
Date:
Friday, December 12, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Noise Against Genocide - NAG
Location Details:
israeli consulate - 456 Montgomery St SF
‼️ israeli consulate OUT of Bay Area ‼️
🔻Come and join NAG to let the israeli consulate know that the Bay Area is opposed to genocide, ethnic cleansing and their racist occupation.
🔻 where: 456 Montgomery St, SF
🔻when: Friday, December 12, 2025
10:30am-12pm
🔻 Bring flags, banners and noisemakers to make a proper ruckus!
Free Palestine! 🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 10, 2025 10:07PM
