Protest against the israeli consulate in SF

Date:

Friday, December 12, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Noise Against Genocide - NAG

Location Details:

israeli consulate - 456 Montgomery St SF

‼️ israeli consulate OUT of Bay Area ‼️



🔻Come and join NAG to let the israeli consulate know that the Bay Area is opposed to genocide, ethnic cleansing and their racist occupation.



🔻 where: 456 Montgomery St, SF



🔻when: Friday, December 12, 2025

10:30am-12pm



🔻 Bring flags, banners and noisemakers to make a proper ruckus!

Free Palestine! 🇵🇸