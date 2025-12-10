Webinar: Palestine Through My Eyes

Date:

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Eyewitness Palestine

Location Details:

Past delegates will share their firsthand experiences from the ground in Palestine. Hear personal reflections, stories, and insights from those who have witnessed the violence of the occupation as well as the strength, creativity, and beauty of the Palestinian people, across the West Bank. Hear from delegates right after they return from our December 2025 delegation!