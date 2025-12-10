From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Palestine Through My Eyes
Date:
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Eyewitness Palestine
Location Details:
Past delegates will share their firsthand experiences from the ground in Palestine. Hear personal reflections, stories, and insights from those who have witnessed the violence of the occupation as well as the strength, creativity, and beauty of the Palestinian people, across the West Bank. Hear from delegates right after they return from our December 2025 delegation!
For more information: https://eyewitnesspalestine.org/upcoming-e...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 10, 2025 7:52PM
