East Bay Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

New Vote on Flock Expansion Plan in Oakland Announced for December 11

by Stop Flock Oakland
Wed, Dec 10, 2025 3:37PM
Dec 11th, 10:30am @ City Hall for the City Council Rules Committee

Attend in person and prepare to give public comment!

A proposal sponsored by OPD would bypass the Public Safety Committee and bring the proposal to the December 16th City Council vote. If possible show up and make your voice heard!

If you can't attend, call the following city council members and tell them to vote NO:

Rowena Brown
(At large - everyone's city council person)
510 238 7008
atlarge [at] oaklandca.gov

Janani Ramachandran
(District 4)
510 238 7004
District4 [at] oaklandca.gov

Kevin Jenkins
(District 6)
510 238 7006
District6 [at] oaklandca.gov
