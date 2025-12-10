SACRAMENTO, December 10, 2025 — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced today that protections for mountain lion populations ranging from the Bay Area and the Central Coast to Southern California are warranted under the state’s Endangered Species Act.

A final decision from the California Fish and Game Commission is expected in February.“This is wonderful news for pumas across Southern California and the Central Coast, who desperately need our help,” said Sofia Prado-Irwin, Ph.D., a staff scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “These majestic cats have suffered so much from habitat destruction and vehicle strikes, and it’s no wonder that state wildlife experts are calling for permanent protections. This is a chance to show how California prioritizes and protects the wildlife that makes this state such an amazing place to live.”Today’s announcement comes after the Center and Mountain Lion Foundation petitioned the commission to protect six mountain lion populations in Southern California and on the Central Coast. California’s majestic pumas have been struggling in the face of diminishing and increasingly fragmented habitat. Deadly collisions with fast cars and widespread rat poison use also pose serious threats.In 2020 the commission voted unanimously to give temporary protections to the six populations as the Department of Fish and Wildlife considered whether formal protections are warranted under the California Endangered Species Act.The status review released today calls for permanent protections for six genetic populations including pumas in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Central Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains, and Eastern Peninsular ranges.The commission is expected to make a final decision on protections for the six populations during a two-day meeting on Feb. 11-12.Image: Proposed boundary for California mountain lion protections. Credit: California Department of Fish and WildlifeThe Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.8 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.