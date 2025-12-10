Respect Our Seniors

Date:

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Alicia

Location Details:

SFMTA Customer Service Center on Van Ness and Market Street

On December 2nd I read our demand at the SFMTA Board meeting: Proof of payment officers are not permitted to ask riders to get off of MUNI, to obstruct people’s movement, or to put their hands on people or their property. This demand is to protect riders from further negligence by SFMTA. Specifically we want to focus on the riders who are seniors and/or disabled. They especially should not be aggressively ticketed, blocked or asked to get off of public transportation.



I formed this group after I was forced off the bus at night in an unfamiliar neighborhood even after I had paid my fare. The enforcement of payment is deeply problematic, there is not a specific protocol for proof of payment officers. Some people are given a warning and are able stay on MUNI, while others are not only ticketed, but asked to get off the bus. We need to speak up for our community, we can't let this continue to happen to our most vulnerable riders. Mayor Lurie is aware of this issue. I will continue to reach out to members of our local government and I ask others to do the same so we can get this emergency policy change put in place by January 2nd. This way we can address the larger issues and keep riders safe.