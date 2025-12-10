While Workers are Dying on the Job Newsom & Democrats are Allowing Cal-OSHA to Die by Repost

A UPTE CWA social worker at San Francisco General Hospital was murdered and complaints had been made to Cal-OSHA about the serious health and safety problems. The hospital bosses were fined $26,000 for not taking actin on health and safety and retaliating against health and safety whistleblower. At the same time Newsom and the Democrats are allowing Cal-OSHA to die.