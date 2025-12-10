top
View events for the week of 12/12/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

Free Food Church in Zayante every Friday ~4-7+ pm Rain or Shine

East Zayante Rd @ Sylvan Way near school bus stop #Zayante Felton CA 95018 Limited parking
original image (791x1024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, December 12, 2025
Time:
4:15 PM - 7:15 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
East Zayante Rd @ Sylvan Way near school bus stop #Zayante Felton CA 95018 Limited parking
Free Food Church in ZAYANTE every Friday ~4-7+ pm RAIN or Shine NEW LOCATION in Zayante (East Zayante Rd @ Sylvan Way near school bus stop) #Zayante Limited parking

Free Food Church every FRIDAY in #BoulderCreek 2pm-?till food gone (Downtown ~13080 Hwy 9 between Jenna Sue’s Cafe and the taqueria)
#SantaCruzMountains CA Santa Cruz Mountains Boulder Creek #Zayante Felton #SLV San Lorenzo Valley and #LaSelvaBeach

Thanks to Grey Bears, Source Naturals Inc. of Santa Cruz, Threshold Enterprises Ltd., new food donors Jo and Gary (fresh bread), Field Fresh Farms and Sunridge Farms; Felton Nutrition, Lakeside Organic Gardens, Coke Organic Farms, Fitz Fresh Mushrooms, M. Rodoni & Co. Fai Bravo, Oceanside Organics, and other local farms and grocers for surplus food.
Selection varies week to week but includes high quality fresh produce from local farms--mostly organic, and a variety of other items.

Special thanks to James for freshly hunted and marinated wild boar meat, safely packaged (when available, but it always sounds good to include it here).

Info: Randall or Jim (408) 634-9749
https://slvpost.com/food-to-the-people/
For more information: https://slvpost.com/food-to-the-people/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 10, 2025 9:50AM
§
by Jim Vivian
Wed, Dec 10, 2025 9:50AM
sm_img_20250328_190150_562.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
https://slvpost.com/food-to-the-people/
§
by Jim Vivian
Wed, Dec 10, 2025 9:50AM
sm_img_20250516_184205_213-edit.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
https://slvpost.com/food-to-the-people/
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
