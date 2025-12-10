AI & Future Of San Francisco And World12/13/251:00 PM -5:30 PMSan Francisco Main Library Koret Theater100 Larkin St.San Francisco, CAThe massive introduction of robotics and AI into the workplace presents a major issue of the Working class in San Francisco and globally. This series of panels will look at how working people are being affected, how they can defend themselves and the future for working people in this revolutionary technologicaltransformation.It will also look at the ideology of those who control this technology and how workers can organize and fight for control of the technology and its introduction.Saturday December 13, 2025 1-5:30 PMSan Francisco Main Library Koret TheaterIntroduction:What Is AISpeakers:Adrienne Williams, Former Amazon Worker & Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (DAIR)Brian Merchant, Journalist and Writer On AIEmile Torres, Research & Philosopher On AIPeter Mantello, Professor Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, , Writer On AI.Education & AIAndy Libson, Educator & Researcher On AI In Schools, Stop AIJohn Llyczek, Professor & Author of School World OrderMichael Hoffman, AFT 1493 Canada College With AI Task ForceLogistics, Robotics & AIJoel Schor, ILWU Local 10 MemberEric Johnson, IBT 190 Health & Safety Committee & IR CameraJason Munderloh, Rideshare driver/organizerRobinson Nunez, Rideshare, , Labor OrganizerTech IndustryNeil Shah, Tech Worker Start UpsAshley M. Gjøvik, Former Senior Engineering Manager Apple & WhistleblowerJournalistsEdward Hasbrouck NWU, Working Group On Generative AI, Writer On Technology and JournalistsSponsored by WorkWeek,, SF Public Library, LaborNet, LaborFest.netUFCLPFor more info: