top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/13/2025
San Francisco Labor & Workers

AI & the Future of San Francisco and the World

Replacement of Teachers With AI
original image (1024x512)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek, LaborFest
Location Details:
Main San Francisco Public Library Koret Theater
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco, California
AI & Future Of San Francisco And World
12/13/25

1:00 PM -5:30 PM

San Francisco Main Library Koret Theater
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco, CA

The massive introduction of robotics and AI into the workplace presents a major issue of the Working class in San Francisco and globally. This series of panels will look at how working people are being affected, how they can defend themselves and the future for working people in this revolutionary technologicaltransformation.
It will also look at the ideology of those who control this technology and how workers can organize and fight for control of the technology and its introduction.

Saturday December 13, 2025 1-5:30 PM
San Francisco Main Library Koret Theater

Introduction:
What Is AI

Speakers:
Adrienne Williams, Former Amazon Worker & Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (DAIR)
Brian Merchant, Journalist and Writer On AI
Emile Torres, Research & Philosopher On AI
Peter Mantello, Professor Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, , Writer On AI.

Education & AI
Andy Libson, Educator & Researcher On AI In Schools, Stop AI
John Llyczek, Professor & Author of School World Order
Michael Hoffman, AFT 1493 Canada College With AI Task Force

Logistics, Robotics & AI
Joel Schor, ILWU Local 10 Member
Eric Johnson, IBT 190 Health & Safety Committee & IR Camera
Jason Munderloh, Rideshare driver/organizer
Robinson Nunez, Rideshare, , Labor Organizer
Tech Industry
Neil Shah, Tech Worker Start Ups
Ashley M. Gjøvik, Former Senior Engineering Manager Apple & Whistleblower
Journalists
Edward Hasbrouck NWU, Working Group On Generative AI, Writer On Technology and Journalists

Sponsored by WorkWeek,, SF Public Library, LaborNet, LaborFest.net
UFCLP
For more info:
https://laborfest.net/ai-future-of-san-francisco-and-world/
laborfest [at] laborfest.net
For more information: https://sfpl-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 10, 2025 9:01AM
§AI Destroying Jobs
by WorkWeek, LaborFest
Wed, Dec 10, 2025 9:01AM
AI Destroying Jobs
original image (1536x768)
AI is being pushed by the billionaires to eliminate millions of workers for more profits
https://sfpl-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/...
§Trust Nurses Not AI
by WorkWeek, LaborFest
Wed, Dec 10, 2025 9:01AM
sm_ai_trust_nurses_not_ai.jpg.webp
original image (480x640)
Nurses are being laid off by Kaiser and replaced by AI threatening the health and safety of the patients
https://sfpl-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$260.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code