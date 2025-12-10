From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
AI & the Future of San Francisco and the World
Date:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek, LaborFest
Location Details:
Main San Francisco Public Library Koret Theater
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco, California
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco, California
AI & Future Of San Francisco And World
12/13/25
1:00 PM -5:30 PM
San Francisco Main Library Koret Theater
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco, CA
The massive introduction of robotics and AI into the workplace presents a major issue of the Working class in San Francisco and globally. This series of panels will look at how working people are being affected, how they can defend themselves and the future for working people in this revolutionary technologicaltransformation.
It will also look at the ideology of those who control this technology and how workers can organize and fight for control of the technology and its introduction.
Saturday December 13, 2025 1-5:30 PM
San Francisco Main Library Koret Theater
Introduction:
What Is AI
Speakers:
Adrienne Williams, Former Amazon Worker & Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (DAIR)
Brian Merchant, Journalist and Writer On AI
Emile Torres, Research & Philosopher On AI
Peter Mantello, Professor Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, , Writer On AI.
Education & AI
Andy Libson, Educator & Researcher On AI In Schools, Stop AI
John Llyczek, Professor & Author of School World Order
Michael Hoffman, AFT 1493 Canada College With AI Task Force
Logistics, Robotics & AI
Joel Schor, ILWU Local 10 Member
Eric Johnson, IBT 190 Health & Safety Committee & IR Camera
Jason Munderloh, Rideshare driver/organizer
Robinson Nunez, Rideshare, , Labor Organizer
Tech Industry
Neil Shah, Tech Worker Start Ups
Ashley M. Gjøvik, Former Senior Engineering Manager Apple & Whistleblower
Journalists
Edward Hasbrouck NWU, Working Group On Generative AI, Writer On Technology and Journalists
Sponsored by WorkWeek,, SF Public Library, LaborNet, LaborFest.net
UFCLP
For more info:
https://laborfest.net/ai-future-of-san-francisco-and-world/
laborfest [at] laborfest.net
12/13/25
1:00 PM -5:30 PM
San Francisco Main Library Koret Theater
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco, CA
The massive introduction of robotics and AI into the workplace presents a major issue of the Working class in San Francisco and globally. This series of panels will look at how working people are being affected, how they can defend themselves and the future for working people in this revolutionary technologicaltransformation.
It will also look at the ideology of those who control this technology and how workers can organize and fight for control of the technology and its introduction.
Saturday December 13, 2025 1-5:30 PM
San Francisco Main Library Koret Theater
Introduction:
What Is AI
Speakers:
Adrienne Williams, Former Amazon Worker & Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (DAIR)
Brian Merchant, Journalist and Writer On AI
Emile Torres, Research & Philosopher On AI
Peter Mantello, Professor Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, , Writer On AI.
Education & AI
Andy Libson, Educator & Researcher On AI In Schools, Stop AI
John Llyczek, Professor & Author of School World Order
Michael Hoffman, AFT 1493 Canada College With AI Task Force
Logistics, Robotics & AI
Joel Schor, ILWU Local 10 Member
Eric Johnson, IBT 190 Health & Safety Committee & IR Camera
Jason Munderloh, Rideshare driver/organizer
Robinson Nunez, Rideshare, , Labor Organizer
Tech Industry
Neil Shah, Tech Worker Start Ups
Ashley M. Gjøvik, Former Senior Engineering Manager Apple & Whistleblower
Journalists
Edward Hasbrouck NWU, Working Group On Generative AI, Writer On Technology and Journalists
Sponsored by WorkWeek,, SF Public Library, LaborNet, LaborFest.net
UFCLP
For more info:
https://laborfest.net/ai-future-of-san-francisco-and-world/
laborfest [at] laborfest.net
For more information: https://sfpl-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 10, 2025 9:01AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network