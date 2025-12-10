§ Movement patterns of butterfly LF006 through December 8, 2025 by Xerces Society

This screenshot of the Project Monarch App shows the movement patterns of butterfly LF006 through December 8, 2025. The red star shows where the butterfly was first tagged at Lighthouse Field. Each blue dot represents where a device was when it detected the tag. Detection distance varies by device, but is typically up to a few hundred feet. The butterfly symbol shows the location of the monarch at the last location it was located, quite inland of the release location.



Image credit: Project Monarch App