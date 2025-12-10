From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Through December: Live Christmas Trees Fundraiser for Gaza
Date:
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Albany-El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
El Cerrito private residence (address provided via email)
How about a live tree for Christmas (or any day!) this year?
We have four Italian Stone Pine trees (botanical name: Pinus pinea) in plastic nursery pots that we've been raising for two years. (The photo shows five trees, the one on the left is already spoken for).
They stand around 3 ' - 4' tall in their pots. They can be brought indoors or kept outdoors on your patio, deck, porch or garden. They can be replanted directly into the ground, too! Ready for holiday decorations and new homes.
Fundraiser for Project Hope - Palestine, to support their work bringing clean water and warm clothing (especially for children) into Gaza.
Donations via cash or Venmo.
Email Amy at natamy90 [at] yahoo.com) (that's natamy(nine)(zero)@yahoo.com to arrange pickup at her El Cerrito home. Available any day through December, not just day of this posting.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 9, 2025 6:30AM
