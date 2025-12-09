From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AG Pam Bondi memo promotes counterinsurgency program against Americans
AG Pam Bondi memo promotes counterinsurgency program against Americans
The counterinsurgency program is akin to the Phoenix Program used in Vietnam
By Lynda Carson - December 9, 2025
A December 4, 2025 memo called “MEMORANDUM FOR ALL FEDERAL PROSECUTORS, LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE GRANT-MAKING COMPONENTS,” that was sent out by the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, promotes a major counterinsurgency program being created to target Americans, and others.
The counterinsurgency program being described in the memo is akin to the Phoenix Program, Civil Operations and Revolutionary Development Support (CORDS), and Provincial Reconnaissance Units used by the CIA and their counterparts during the American war in Vietnam.
Bondi’s memo describes the creation happening of a counterinsurgency program that depends on snitches that are willing to cooperate with the FBI, police, courts, local and federal government agencies to testify against their neighbors, co-workers, friends, associates, family members and others.
That’s right. The convicted felon Donald J. Trump is using his administration to wage total war against the American people. They are creating a counterinsurgency program as a weapon to target, and terrify the American people whether they are guilty, or innocent, of being "DISRUPTORS OF DOMESTIC TRANQUILITY,” in the Neo-Nazi, white supremacist, extreme far right-wing fascist state of America.
Attorney General Pam Bondi Memo.
According to “Section 8” of the December 4, 2025 memo, it says the following;
“8. Leveraging existing FBI capabilities to identify tips that will dismantle domestic terrorist organizations and activities.”
Within 30 days of the issuance of this guidance, the FBI, with the assistance of its Counterterrorism Division, Operational and Technology Division, and Criminal Justice Information Service's National Threat Operations Center, shall establish recommendations to better publicize the FBI's tip line for submitting tips related to domestic terrorism. When individuals witness threats or acts of violence and domestic terrorism, they should be aware that they can quickly report such activities to a central tip line within the FBI. The FBI shall respond appropriately to such tips and use the information to better investigate domestic terrorism. The FBI is also directed, within 30 days of the issuance of this guidance and consistent with applicable law, to review and update the capabilities of its Digital Media Tipline, in compliance with FBI policy and statutory obligations, so that witnesses and citizen journalists can send media of suspected acts of domestic terrorism to law enforcement online.
Further, because information from within an organization is often necessary to effectively dismantle large, criminal enterprises, the FBI shall establish a cash reward system for information that leads to the successful identification and arrest of individuals in the leadership of domestic terrorist organizations that conspire with others to commit violations of the provisions of law listed in section 2 of this guidance or other offenses against the United States.
As investigations continue and potential prosecutions begin, the FBI, in coordination with its partners on the JTTFs, shall aim to establish cooperators to provide information and eventually testify against other members and leadership of domestic terrorist organizations.”
Additionally, according to the memo, in part, it says, “To fully implement NSPM-7, within 14 days of the issuance of this guidance, all federal law enforcement agencies are directed to review their files and holdings for Antifa and Antifa-related intelligence and information and coordinate delivery of such material to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for review within the JTTFs. Under appropriate circumstances, law enforcement will take additional steps in these closed investigations.
Additionally, in coordination with other members of the JTTFs, the FBI, with the assistance of the Counterterrorism Division, Cyber Division, Criminal Investigative Division, and the Criminal Justice Information Service's National Threat Operations Center, shall investigate matters from the past five years that involved potential acts of domestic terrorism, including the surge of attacks on non-profit organizations and facilities, doxing of law enforcement, coordinated interference with federal employees in agencies such as DOJ and the Department of Homeland Security, and potential unlawful targeting of Supreme Court justices at their homes. The JTTFs shall use all available tools to identify all criminal participants in these events, as well as those who organize or financially sponsor those participants, and refer all appropriate matters to the relevant United States Attorney for prosecution.”
According to an ACLU release, in part, it says, “Nonprofits, their donors, and activists striving for a more equal, just, and fair country and world are core components of American civil society. Yet on September 25, President Donald Trump issued a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM-7) called “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence,” essentially adding them to an ever-growing list of what he calls the “enemy within.”
Civil society nonprofits and activists thus join segments of academia, the legal profession, public health professionals and scientists, and so many others President Trump sees as his political opponents and critics. For all of us seeking to uphold the Constitution, fundamental human rights, and civil liberties, it’s almost a badge of courage and honor.
On its face, NSPM-7 is chilling to read: If anyone needed proof that “terrorism” and “political violence” are slippery and fraught categories subject to political, ideological, and racial manipulation and bias—well, this is it.
Like the president’s investigation into the Open Society Foundations and his order purporting to designate “Antifa” as a “domestic terrorist organization,” which is not a thing!), NSPM-7 is a deliberate attempt to sow fear and intimidate and silence opposition to the president’s abuses. But true strength in this country comes not from political leaders engaged in fearmongering and political vendettas; it comes from our vibrant civil society, activists, and communities steadfastly pursuing the goals of equality, fairness, and democracy for all. We must not let ourselves be cowed.”
Reportedly, “In addition to compiling a list of undesirables, Bondi directs the FBI to enhance the capabilities (and publicity) of its tipline in order to more aggressively solicit tips from the American public on, well, other Americans. To that end, Bondi also directs the FBI to establish “a cash reward system” for information leading to identification and arrest of leadership figures within these purported domestic terrorist organizations. (The memo later instructs the FBI to “establish cooperators to provide information and eventually testify against other members” of the groups.)”
For what it’s worth. The Phoenix Program, Civil Operations and Revolutionary Development Support (CORDS), and Provincial Reconnaissance Units counterinsurgency programs in Vietnam years ago used “cash rewards”’ to get results. In a similar playbook, AG Pam Bondi is using “a cash reward system” in her counterinsurgency program.
The counterinsurgency program of AG Pam Bondi is akin to the Phoenix Program, Civil Operations and Revolutionary Development Support (CORDS), and Provincial Reconnaissance Units, used in Vietnam years ago.
For more about the Phoenix Program see a NYT article below.
August 19, 1974 report, called NEW YORK TIMES ARTICLE.
In part, it says, “PRESIDENT THIEU HAS TOLD THE POLICE IN A
NUMBER OF SPEECHES THAT ONE OF THEIR MAIN JOBS IS TO
COUNTER THE VIET CONG. FOR THAT PURPOSE THE SPECIAL BRANCH
OPERATES IN THE PROVINCES IN TEAMS CALLED PROVINCIAL
RECONNAISSANCE UNITS. THESE CARRY ON THE PHOENIX PROGRAM,
WHICH THE UNITED STATES HEAVILY FINANCED AND ADVISED.
IT ATTEMPTS TO GATHER INTELLIGENCE ON, ARREST, DETAIN
AND SOME AMERICAN OFFICIALS HAVE SAID--ASSASSINATE VIET
CONG OFFICIALS. THE UNITS HAVE A BUILT-IN MOTIVE
TO ARREST A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE, ACCORDING TO A HIGH-
RANKING OFFICER IN ONE SUCH UNIT, FOR THEIR RATINGS AND
THEIR OFFICERS' CHANCES OF PROMOTION RISE WITH THE
NUMBER KILLED OR ARRESTED.
UNTIL 1971, HE SAID, CASH BONUSES WERE GIVEN EACH MONTH
FOR VIET CONG KILLED AND ARRESTED, AND WHEN THE BONUSES
STOPPED THE NUMBERS DROPPED OFF.
"PRIZES STILL AWARDED" SOME PRIZES ARE
STILL AWARDED. AT AN ANNUAL CEREMONY LAST JANUARY A
DOLS 600 PRIZE WAS GIVEN TO SGT. LE VAN QUY OF THE POLICE
FOR OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN DESTROYING THE VIET CONG
"INFRASTRUCTURE"; HE WAS CREDITED WITH KILLING 22 MEN AND
CAPTURING 16.
THERE HAS BEEN CRITICISM THAT THE
REWARDS MAKE THE POLICE OVERZEALOUS AND CARELESS IN
ARRESTS. THERE IS NOT MUCH HOLDING THEM BACK SINCE THEY
HAVE SWEEPING POWERS AND THE MILITARY JUDICIAL SYSTEM
PROVIDES LITTLE ULTIMATE EVALUATION OF THEIR WORK.
IN 1971 A NUMBER OF AMERICAN OFFICIALS WHO HAD SERVED AS
INTELLIGENCE OPERATIVES AND POLICE ADVISERS IN VIETNAM
TOLD THE HOUSE COMMITTEE ON GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS THAT
FAULTY INTELLIGENCE OFTEN LED TO THE ARREST AND IMPRISON-
MENT OF NON-COMMUNISTS. ONE WHO CONCEDED THIS POS-
SIBILITY UNDER QUESTIONING WAS WILLIAM E. COLBY, THEN
DIRECTOR OF THE UNITED STATES CIVIL OPERATIONS AND RURAL
DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT PROGRAM, COMMONLY KNOWN BY THE
ACRONYM CORDS. BUT THE PHOENIX PROGRAM, WHICH CAME
UNDER CORDS, HAD MR. COLBY'S SUPPORT AS "AN ESSENTIAL
ELEMENT OF VIETNAM'S DEFENSE AGAINST VIET CONG SUBVERSION
AND TERRORISM." BOTH PHOENIX AND THE POLICE APPARATUS
WERE REGARDED BY MANY AMERICAN OFFICIALS--AND STILL
ARE--AS THE CENTERPIECE IN ANTIGUERRILLA WARFARE.
CONSEQUENTLY, THE UNITED STATES HAS SUPPORTED A VAST
EXPANSION OF THE POLICE FORCE--FROM 16,000 MEN IN 1960
TO 122,000 TODAY. "BIG U.S. INVESTMENT" BETWEEN
1967 AND 1972, ACCORDING TO A REPORT OF THE
GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS COMMITTEE, THE UNITED STATES SPENT
DOLS 125.8 MILLION EQUIPPING AND TRAINING POLICEMEN,
PROVIDING COMPUTER AND RADIO SYSTEMS FOR POLICE USE
AND IMPROVING AND EXPANDING THE PRISONS.
OVER 200 AMERICAN CIVILIAN POLICE ADVISERS AND OVER 600 MILITARY
ADVISERS WERE WORKING WITH THE POLICE IN 1972, THE REPORT
SAID. ACCORDING TO THE UNITED STATES EMBASSY IN
SAIGON, THE POLICE ADVISERS HAVE LEFT IN COMPLIANCE WITH
THE PARIS AGREEMENT, BUT THE CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY,
WHOSE DIRECTOR IS NOW MR. COLBY, CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN
CLOSE CONTACT WITH THE SPECIAL BRANCH.
TWO HIGH- RANKING OFFICERS IN THE SPECIAL BRANCH SAID RECENTLY
THAT CIA OFFICIALS FREQUENTLY ASK THE POLICE TO GET
SPECIFIC INTELLIGENCE INFORMATION. THE CIA THEN GIVES
ADVICE ON ANALYSIS OF THE RAW DATA. IN ADDITION,
AMERICANS WHO ARE FLUENT IN VIETNAMESE STILL
INTERROGATE INTERESTING PRISONERS--BOTH MILITARY AND
CIVILIAN--AT "COMBINED INTERROGATION CENTERS" IN SOME
PROVINCE CAPITALS, ACCORDING TO A WELL-PLACED OFFICER IN
A PROVINCIAL RECONNAISSANCE UNIT.
A HIGH-RANKING OFFICER SAID THAT THE POLICE WERE USING AMERICAN
TEXTBOOKS ON INTERROGATION AND INTELLIGENCE-GATHERING, AND
THAT AMERICAN FILMS ON TECHNIQUES SUCH AS FOLLOWING
PEOPLE WERE STILL ESSENTIAL PARTS OF POLICE TRAINING.
"ROLE OF AMERICANS NOTED" MRS. TON THAT DUONG KY, WHOSE
HUSBAND, A PROFESSOR, WAS EXILED TO NORTH VIETNAM AFTER
SIGNING AN ANTIWAR PETITION, SAID THAT AN AMERICAN IN
CIVILIAN CLOTHES WAS AMONG 40 OR 50 SOUTH VIETNAMESE
POLICEMEN WHO SURROUNDED HER HOUSE BEFORE DAWN IN
DECEMBER, 1968, AND ARRESTED THREE OF HER CHILDREN.
THE CHILDREN SAW HIM LATER AT THE POLICE STATION, SHE SAID,
AND HE SEEMED TO HAVE SOME AUTHORITY.
A MILITANT BUDDHIST STUDENT WHO ASKED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS SAID THAT
AS THE POLICE WERE INTERROGATING HIM IN 1969 A STOCKY,
WHITE-HAIRED AMERICAN CAME INTO THE ROOM. THE
VIETNAMESE INTERROGATOR, A POLICE MAJOR, THEN HANDCUFFED
THE STUDENT'S HANDS BEHIND HIS BACK, TIED A ROPE TO HIS
ELBOWS AND HOISTED HIM OFF THE FLOOR.
THE STUDENT SAID HE WAS THEN BEATEN BY THE MAJOR, WHO KEP SAYING THAT
THE PEACE MOVEMENT THE STUDENT DIRECTED WAS REALLY A
COMMUNIST MOVEMENT AGAINST THE AMERICANS.
THE STUDENT RECALLED THAT THE AMERICAN WAS STANDING FACING
HIM, HE HAD PUT A BRIEFCASE IN THE CORNER AND WAS HOLDING
AN ENVELOPE OF NOTES CLIPPED TOGETHER WITH A BALLPOINT
PEN. OCCASIONALLY HE WOULD WRITE SOMETHING. "HIS FACE
WAS IMPASSIVE, INDIFFERENT," THE STUDENT SAID.
"PERHAPS HE WAS USED TO SEEING SUCH THINGS."
"TWO AMERICAN ONLOOKERS" - NGUYEN XUAN HAM, A STUDENT LEADER AT SAIGON
UNIVERSITY, SAID THAT IN 1972, AFTER HE HAD BEEN BEATEN
AND WAS STILL TIED TO A CHAIR, TWO AMERICANS CAME IN,
SPOKE INAUDIBLY WITH THE OFFICIAL WHO HAD BEATEN HIM AND
WENT OUT. A JOURNALIST WHO ASKED TO REMAIN
ANONYMOUS RECALLED THAT AFTER THE POLICE HAD TYPED UP
HIS CONFESSION WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED IN 1972 HE SAW A
SEPARATE SHEET OF PAPER IN ENGLISH, LABELED
"CONFIDENTIAL," AND HIS INTERROGATOR TOLD HIM THAT HIS
DOSSIER HAD BEEN SENT TO THE "AMERICAN COORDINATOR."
TRAN TUAN NHAM, THE UNSUCCESSFUL OPPOSITION CANDIDATE
FOR THE ASSEMBLY, SAID THAT IN THE SPRING OF 1973, AT
LEAST FOUR MONTHS AFTER THE SIGNING OF THE PARIS AGREE-
MENT, "WHILE I WAS IN A SMALL ROOM BEING INTERROGATED,
ANOTHER PERSON CAME IN LOOKING FOR A DOSSIER; THE ANSWER
WAS THAT THE DOSSIER HAD BEEN TAKEN TO THE AMERICAN
ADVISER." ON THE OTHER HAND, MANY PRISONERS HAVE
SAID THAT THEY SAW NO TRACE OF AMERICANS WORKING WITH THE
POLICE. ONE NOTED SARDONICALLY, HOWEVER, THAT THE
HANDCUFFS WITH WHICH HE WAS SHACKLED TO A CHAIR DURING
TORTURE WERE MARKED, "MADE IN U.S.A."
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
