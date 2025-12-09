From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa CRUEL City Council
Date:
Tuesday, December 09, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Keith McHenry
Email:
Phone:
5757703377
Location Details:
SANTA CRUZ CITY HALL- 809 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
SANTA CRUEL CITY COUNCIL PROTEST
TERRORIZING THE HOMELESS
CUTTING DOWN OLD REDWOOD
TREES FOR DEVELOPER PROFITS
BUILDING AN UGLY STERILE CITY
OF LUXURY CONDO TOWERS TO
ENRICH THEIR FRIENDS
PROTEST
Tuesday December 9th 1:00
Santa Cruz City Hall
