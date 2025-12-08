From the Open-Publishing Calendar
City Council Crapshow Coming Up Tuesday December 9th
Many items coming up on the last Santa Cruz City Council meeting of the year are worth defeating or delaying. Other basic ones like winter storage and shelter for those outside, an end to the sweeps, and action to stop ALPR (license plate/facial recognition snooping) promised at Council are NOT there.
It's usually misleading to suggest activists and other community members go to Council meetings with the notion that Council, the staff, or the City Manager meaningfully care to listen to you. Some members of the public (the few who come) and others on distant media are your real audience.
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
