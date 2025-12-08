From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Plants and Presents for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, December 14, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Albany-El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
385 Colusa Ave, Kensington CA (in front of Kensington Circus Pub)
You are invited to shop for house plants and gift collections while supporting Project Hope - Palestine in their mission to bring clean water and warm clothing to the people of Gaza. They are the recipients of the sale's proceeds, through cash or Venmo.
We will have a variety of beautifully potted house plants, such as Peace Lilies, anthurium, spider plants, blue spur flower, peperomia..., all happy and healthy, and available in different sizes and prices.
Our Curated Gift Collection offerings, made possible by the generous donations of local businesses and individuals, include :
Gift cards to the following:
Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant, Albany
Simurgh Turkish Bakery & Cafe, Emeryville
Bageltopia, Berkeley
Kirsten deLaine facials, Kensington and San Francisco
The Sharp Brothers knife and tool sharpening, various Bay Area Farmers’ Markets
Westbrae Garden Nursery, Berkeley
Snoring Orange glass mosaic workshops, Berkeley
Gourmet food items:
Organic EV olive oil and truffle dust from Italy
Organic local honey
Items for the home:
Handmade glass dishes
Handmade olive wood "Peace” dove ornaments and honey dippers from Bethlehem, Palestine
Organic beeswax votive candles in glass votives, placed on glass tiles of different designs
Gift collection purchases include gift bags with watermelon-design tissue paper and olive branch-design gift tags make for beautiful presentation and easy gifting.
Look for us alongside “Baked Goods, Not Bombs: Sweet and Savory Solidarity", the monthly fundraiser bake sale hosted by Albany—El Cerrito for Palestine. Cash and Venmo are accepted at the bake sale.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 8, 2025 4:38PM
