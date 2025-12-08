Plants and Presents for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Albany-El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

385 Colusa Ave, Kensington CA (in front of Kensington Circus Pub)

You are invited to shop for house plants and gift collections while supporting Project Hope - Palestine in their mission to bring clean water and warm clothing to the people of Gaza. They are the recipients of the sale's proceeds, through cash or Venmo.



We will have a variety of beautifully potted house plants, such as Peace Lilies, anthurium, spider plants, blue spur flower, peperomia..., all happy and healthy, and available in different sizes and prices.



Our Curated Gift Collection offerings, made possible by the generous donations of local businesses and individuals, include :



Gift cards to the following:



Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant, Albany

Simurgh Turkish Bakery & Cafe, Emeryville

Bageltopia, Berkeley

Kirsten deLaine facials, Kensington and San Francisco

The Sharp Brothers knife and tool sharpening, various Bay Area Farmers’ Markets

Westbrae Garden Nursery, Berkeley

Snoring Orange glass mosaic workshops, Berkeley



Gourmet food items:



Organic EV olive oil and truffle dust from Italy

Organic local honey



Items for the home:



Handmade glass dishes

Handmade olive wood "Peace” dove ornaments and honey dippers from Bethlehem, Palestine

Organic beeswax votive candles in glass votives, placed on glass tiles of different designs



Gift collection purchases include gift bags with watermelon-design tissue paper and olive branch-design gift tags make for beautiful presentation and easy gifting.



Look for us alongside “Baked Goods, Not Bombs: Sweet and Savory Solidarity", the monthly fundraiser bake sale hosted by Albany—El Cerrito for Palestine. Cash and Venmo are accepted at the bake sale.