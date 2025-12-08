From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Baked Goods Not Bombs
Sunday, December 14, 2025
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fundraiser
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Colusa Center, Kensington.
Rise up, East Bay — and bring your oven mitts! Baked Goods Not Bombs returns this Sunday, 9AM–2PM at Colusa Circle (by the Kensington Farmers Market). We’re filling the streets with sweetness and solidarity — every cookie, tart, and loaf helps raise funds for Gaza and keeps the spirit of resistance alive. Show up, shop, or bake — because liberation tastes better when it’s shared
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine/
