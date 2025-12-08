Baked Goods Not Bombs

Date:

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

Colusa Center, Kensington.

Rise up, East Bay — and bring your oven mitts! Baked Goods Not Bombs returns this Sunday, 9AM–2PM at Colusa Circle (by the Kensington Farmers Market). We’re filling the streets with sweetness and solidarity — every cookie, tart, and loaf helps raise funds for Gaza and keeps the spirit of resistance alive. Show up, shop, or bake — because liberation tastes better when it’s shared