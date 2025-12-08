top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

SF Rally at Pier 1 Against Prologis Amazon Gateway Deal, Continued Poisoning At Hunters Pt

by LVP
Mon, Dec 8, 2025 12:42PM
A rally was held at the world headquarters of Prologis at San Francisco Pier 1 to protest the polluting racist Gateway Prologis Amazon project, the continued poisoning of residents and workers of Bay View Hunters Point and the SF PUC termination of three laborers by PUC Director Dennis Herrera who raised health and safety concerns.
Kamillah Ealom Of All Things Bay View Spoke
SF Rally at Pier 1 Against Prologis Amazon Gateway Deal, Continued Poisoning At Hunters Point & SF PUC Frame-up

At a rally on December 4, 2025 at San Francisco Pier 1 where Prologis world headquarteris located a community labor rally was held to stop the Prologis Amazon Gateway Project, the continued poisoning of Hunters Point Bay View community by the Hunters Point radioactive shipyard and against the frame-up and firing of three workers at the San Francisco PUC.
Community and labor activists spoke out about these projects and the fight for health and safety conditions and cover-up by Prologis and the politicians. The Prologis billionaire owner Hamid Maghadam is a crony and big supporter of Mayor Daniel Lurie and the agencies that are supposed to do oversight of the project have given a green light without investigating the effects of 6,000 trucks a day coming into the Bay View. The entire Board Of Supervisors voted for the project without asking whether Bezo's union busting Amazon would be a tenant of the Gateway project.
Prologis is known as Amazon's landlord and the Board Of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow this Amazon warehouse and allow further contamination and pollution of the Bay View community.
The SF Building Trades leadership and SEIU 1021 lead Christin Hardy also supported the project even though SEIU 1021 members who live in Bay View Hunters Point are being poisoned by Hunters Point and will face more pollution by the Gateway Project.

SF Mayor Lurie's Push For Amazon Gateway Project Warehouse By Prologis Billionaire Hamid Moghadam Faces Protest
https://youtu.be/1sWiS7T9NoA

Gateway From Hell! SF Mayor Lurie & Billionaire Crony Push Union Busting Amazon's Racist Plan To Increase Poisoning Of San Francisco Bay View Hunters Point Residents & Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZZXhGvyOto

Gateway from Hell & Prologis
https://sfbayview.com/2025/09/gateway-from-hell/

SF Planning Commission Discussion & 9/25/25 Vote On Prologis Gateway Project In Bayview
https://sanfrancisco.granicus.com/player/clip/50819?view_id=20&redirect=true

How to Stop an Amazon Warehouse From Taking Over Your Town https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HEHkGKccS8

Prologis, The Industrial Giant Known as "Amazon's Landlord"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAjCXvJ35T0

The Racist Frame-up At Dennis Herrera's SF PUC
https://youtu.be/ci9OWBDLhTo

The Racist Frame-up At Dennis Herrera's SF PUC
https://youtu.be/ci9OWBDLhTo

Blowing Up Radioactive Buildings In SF Hunters Point Contaminating The Community & Workers
https://youtu.be/hib9ET3WEEs

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/8q6HaNCwtzM
§Hunters Point Bay View Resident With Asthma Spoke Against Project
by LVP
Mon, Dec 8, 2025 12:42PM
A resident of Hunters Point Bay View who has been sickened with asthma spoke out against the Gateway Prologis Amazon project which will further contaminate and pollute the community with 6,000 trucks a day coming into the community. The capitalist politicians all voted for the project despite residents warning them of the dangerous toxins that will come with the project.
§Biggest Eco-Fraud In US History At Hunters Point
by LVP
Mon, Dec 8, 2025 12:42PM
Francisco Da Costa hold placard exposing the $1 billion dollar eco-fraud in the supposed clean up and remediation of the Hunters Point radioactive shipyard dump. Two managers of Tetra Tech went to prison for falsifying the records of toxins and also retaliating againt radioactive clean up technicians who spoke out about the dangers and falsification. Governor Gavin Newsom and former House leaders Nancy Pelosi as well as Kamala Harris knew about the corruption and billion dollar fraud but kept it under cover. Gavin Newsom even gave Tetra Tech and $200 million no bid contract to clean up the Camp Fire. Pelosi refused to have any hearing about the clean-up fraud and also all continue to push the high rise condos and development on the polluted Treasure Island which was also a radiation naval training facility for naval personnel. Their families were also poisoned on the site as well as homeless who were sent to the Island by former Mayor Willie Brown
§Prologis Billionaire Owner & Lurie's Pal Hamid Moghadam
by LVP
Mon, Dec 8, 2025 12:42PM
Billionaire Prologis owner Hamid Moghadam is a big supporter of Mayor Daniel Lurie an has helped fund his campaign for Mayor. His company is known as Amazon's landlord and the mayor and SF Board of Supervisors are helping to build a major Amazon warehouse in San Francisco that will operate non-union.
§Rally At Pier 1 Prologis Headquarters
by LVP
Mon, Dec 8, 2025 12:42PM
Speakers talked about the health and safety dangers of the Gateway Project, Hunters Point Radioactive contamination and the retaliation of whistleblowers at the San Francisco PUC and cover-up by director Dennis Herrera.
§Dirty Air Kills Stop Prologis
by LVP
Mon, Dec 8, 2025 12:42PM
The corrupt Lurie administration's staff refused to do any serious oversight of the effects of over 6,000 trucks a day coming into Bay View for the Gateway Prologis Amazon E-Commerce warehouse. The entire board of Supervisors with the Building Trades and SEIU 1021 leaders supported the polluting project in the Black and Brown community.
§Prologis Staff Covering The Rally Against The Gateway At Prologis HQ on Pier 1
by LVP
Mon, Dec 8, 2025 12:42PM
Prologis staffers were sent out to cover the rally against the toxic Gateway Amazon project at Pier 1.
§Mayor Lurie's Billionaire Crony Hamid Moghadam Supports Union Busting Amazon
by LVP
Mon, Dec 8, 2025 12:42PM
Mayor Daniel Lurie with the support of the SF Supervisors, the SF Building Trades Leadership and SEIU 1021 leaders are pushing the Prologis Gateway Amazon Gateway project in Bay View.
§Lurie & His Pals Making Billions Off Of San Francisco
by LVP
Mon, Dec 8, 2025 12:42PM
Mayor Daniel Lurie and his billionaire pals are being given development rights and property like Kezar Stadium. The privatization and corruption is growing at SF City Hall with the support of the Supervisors.
