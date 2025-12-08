From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Rally at Pier 1 Against Prologis Amazon Gateway Deal, Continued Poisoning At Hunters Pt
A rally was held at the world headquarters of Prologis at San Francisco Pier 1 to protest the polluting racist Gateway Prologis Amazon project, the continued poisoning of residents and workers of Bay View Hunters Point and the SF PUC termination of three laborers by PUC Director Dennis Herrera who raised health and safety concerns.
SF Rally at Pier 1 Against Prologis Amazon Gateway Deal, Continued Poisoning At Hunters Point & SF PUC Frame-up
At a rally on December 4, 2025 at San Francisco Pier 1 where Prologis world headquarteris located a community labor rally was held to stop the Prologis Amazon Gateway Project, the continued poisoning of Hunters Point Bay View community by the Hunters Point radioactive shipyard and against the frame-up and firing of three workers at the San Francisco PUC.
Community and labor activists spoke out about these projects and the fight for health and safety conditions and cover-up by Prologis and the politicians. The Prologis billionaire owner Hamid Maghadam is a crony and big supporter of Mayor Daniel Lurie and the agencies that are supposed to do oversight of the project have given a green light without investigating the effects of 6,000 trucks a day coming into the Bay View. The entire Board Of Supervisors voted for the project without asking whether Bezo's union busting Amazon would be a tenant of the Gateway project.
Prologis is known as Amazon's landlord and the Board Of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow this Amazon warehouse and allow further contamination and pollution of the Bay View community.
The SF Building Trades leadership and SEIU 1021 lead Christin Hardy also supported the project even though SEIU 1021 members who live in Bay View Hunters Point are being poisoned by Hunters Point and will face more pollution by the Gateway Project.
Additional Media:
SF Mayor Lurie's Push For Amazon Gateway Project Warehouse By Prologis Billionaire Hamid Moghadam Faces Protest
https://youtu.be/1sWiS7T9NoA
Gateway From Hell! SF Mayor Lurie & Billionaire Crony Push Union Busting Amazon's Racist Plan To Increase Poisoning Of San Francisco Bay View Hunters Point Residents & Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZZXhGvyOto
Gateway from Hell & Prologis
https://sfbayview.com/2025/09/gateway-from-hell/
SF Planning Commission Discussion & 9/25/25 Vote On Prologis Gateway Project In Bayview
https://sanfrancisco.granicus.com/player/clip/50819?view_id=20&redirect=true
How to Stop an Amazon Warehouse From Taking Over Your Town https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HEHkGKccS8
Prologis, The Industrial Giant Known as "Amazon's Landlord"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAjCXvJ35T0
The Racist Frame-up At Dennis Herrera's SF PUC
https://youtu.be/ci9OWBDLhTo
The Racist Frame-up At Dennis Herrera's SF PUC
https://youtu.be/ci9OWBDLhTo
Blowing Up Radioactive Buildings In SF Hunters Point Contaminating The Community & Workers
https://youtu.be/hib9ET3WEEs
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/8q6HaNCwtzM
