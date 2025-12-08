San Jose: International Human Rights Day Rally & March

Date:

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

via San Jose Against War

Location Details:

Meet at Federal Building on the corner of 1st St and San Carlos St, San Jose

Join us on Sunday, December 14th as we commemorate Human Rights Day with a Rally and March!



Divest from Human Rights Abuses on Immigrants and Palestine!

Hands off Venezuela!

San Jose Demands Ethical Investment!

Free Palestine!



📍 Meet at Federal Building on the corner of 1st St and San Carlos St

⏰ 3pm Rally then March



The @antiwaractionnetwork has also put out a call for a week of action for Human Rights Day. Since the proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 7 decades ago human rights and fundamental freedoms are far from universally respected. It’s time to unite and demand the city of San Jose pass an ethical investment policy!



An ethical investment policy would bar investments into companies which consistently and directly facilitate human rights violations, enable state violence and repression, war and occupation. This would include industries of mass incarceration, detention and prisons, military and weapons industries, and companies that facilitate violations of international law and human rights.