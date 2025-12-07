From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Date: Tuesday, December 09, 2025
Time: 1:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type: Speaker
Organizer/Author: Francisco Da Costa
Location Details: San Francisco Public Utility Commission Meeting

San Francisco City Hall Rm 400



Thursday December 9, 2025

San Francisco Public Utility Commission Meeting

San Francisco City Hall Rm 400



SFPUC Workers Put In Harms Way- "Confined Spaces" This Work Is Not For The Faint of Heart- Working Under Ground Cleaning Reservoirs - In Manholes -Each Worker Has To Be Certified and well trained.



Sunday, December 7, 2025



It is the responsibility of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commision to certify and train workers and send them fully equipped, the location screened, experts who are certified and can authorize - anyone to enter " Confinded Spaces " for an extended time to do repairs, clean locations like reservoirs, cisterns - which the SFPUC failed to adhere to.

Steve Richie, William Taehan, and Frank Jordon from the SF Water Department had time to gang on Joe King, his son Conrad King and Adolfo Padilla - for no valid reason - these managers were informed about the lack of Safety - these mean managers resorted to - retaliation. Why?



Go to Agenda # 4 Public Comment.

We the public and the family members of the three SFPUC workers gave our testimony two times and you can view the video for yourself - above.

We have brought our concerns to the General Manager and the Cabal that is the San Francisco Public Utilies Commmission - that has no clue about " Confined Spaces ".

Less about the policies and standard operating procedures that go linked to working and the haazards that come with working in the deep " Confined Spaces " forty feet, fifty feet, and more.

When the family members plead and asked for help the SF Public Utilities Commission - nonchalant - carried on without any empathy.

Each, of them should resign - they are not fit to comprehend less take action - on such subjects - because all they do day in and day out - is rubber stamp.

The San Francisco Civil Service has failed to look into this case and it other cases, too - advocates have appeared before the SF Civil Service Commission - and asked the SF Civil Service to help the workers to no avail.

Each of these hard working workers - Joe King, Conrad King, and Adolfo Padilla - had commendations given to them.

No one was ever written up or told that they had failed in their work.

Joe King worked for 8 years and received many commendations. Conrad - Joe King son worked for 3 months and was dismissed because of the retalition and ganging imposed - on his father.

Adolfo Padilla worked for 6 years and was given commendations one of them " worker of the year ".

So why the retaliation? Why the ganging? Why the utter nonsense from Steve Richie, William Teahan, Frank Jordon and Joy Chan?

William Taehan was caught watching porn and gambling?

Frank Jordon while training with the SFPD - off work attacked a gay guy - took his sandwich - and beat him - he and those who were with him. Yet, he was hired by the SF Public Utilities Commission.

Some months ago one white plumber at the SF Water Department choked another white plumber at work - nothing happened to the two of them. One of them was a very good friend of William Taehan - who is the same William Taehan caught watch porn and gambling - the article was in the San Francisco papers.

Different strokes for diffrent folks - if one is white - they can do as they please and this nonsense must be curtailed - for all the talk that the Manager Dennis Herrera and Steve Richie - both - do not deserve to work at this time - and should go.

Missing is the suffering that the two families had to bear. You can see this in the video below:



Joe King, Conrad King, and Adolfo should be reestated and allow to work for the City and County of San Francisco.

All those who particiated in the ganging and dismisal of these three hard working SFPUC workers - must be brought to book - and written up - and given a final ultimatum.

Francisco Da Costa

December 7, 2025.



The Racist Frame-up At Dennis Herrera's SF PUC

https://youtu.be/ci9OWBDLhTo

The systemic racism in the workplace continues in the City and County of San Francisco PUC according to workers who are members of Laborers Local 261.

Joseph King who was promoted to a lead position at the SF PUC was targeted by other managers and workers at the agency and according to him, his son and another worker were framed up. King was accused by being a racist and also bring guns to the job although there was never a police report made about such an incident. Herrera and the commission also denied their right to re-apply for any other job with the City and County of San Francisco.

They spoke out at a meeting of the San Francisco PUC on 10/28/25 about the harassment, terrorism and terminations that took place and the role of the former San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera who is now director of the PUC to have a proper investigation about the actual events at this department. There has been a massive corruption crisis at the agency with top officials taking payoffs and endemic corrupt practices.

Workers also charged that part of the reasons for their frame-up was the cronyism and racism against Samoans at the agency and for making health and safety complaint about working conditions.

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net



