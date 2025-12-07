top
East Bay Labor & Workers Womyn

Oakland General Strike Anniversary

by repost
Sun, Dec 7, 2025 11:05PM
We trace how an American Federation of Musicians strike helped turn the tune “Pistol Packin’ Mama” into a national sensation, and why its defiant energy resonated with the mostly women department-store strikers who ignited the Oakland uprising.
Oakland General Strike
Audio Below.

Oakland General Strike Anniversary

Labor History Today | The Country Song That Powered a General Strike

This week on Labor History Today, we revisit the 1946 Oakland General Strike through the eyes of labor educator and activist Stan Weir — and uncover the surprising role a chart-topping “country” hit played on the picket line. After we hear the day’s events from Labor History in 2:00, host Chris Garlock digs into Weir’s vivid account of the strike’s carnival-like atmosphere, where bars rolled jukeboxes into the streets and “Pistol Packin’ Mama” — the first country song ever to top the Billboard pop chart — echoed off downtown buildings for 54 hours. We trace how an American Federation of Musicians strike helped turn the tune into a national sensation, and why its defiant energy resonated with the mostly women department-store strikers who ignited the Oakland uprising.

Questions, comments, or suggestions are welcome, and to find out how you can be a part of Labor History Today, email us at LaborHistoryToday [at] gmail.com

Labor History Today is produced by the Labor Heritage Foundation and the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor.

#LaborRadioPod #History #WorkingClass #ClassStruggle @GeorgetownKILWP #LaborHistory @ILLaborHistory @AFLCIO @StrikeHistory #LaborHistory @wrkclasshistory
§The Country Song That Powered a General Strike
by Labor History Today
Wed, Dec 10, 2025 12:57PM
Listen now:
AUDIO (12 minutes)
