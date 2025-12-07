top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/10/2025
South Bay Anti-War

Human Rights Day Ceremony for Global Freedom & Peace (San Jose)

Plaza of Santa Clara County Government offices 70 West Hedding Street San José, CA 95110
original image (1500x938)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Human Rights Commission of Santa Clara Co.
Location Details:
Plaza of Santa Clara County Government offices
70 West Hedding Street
San José, CA 95110
ERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY

Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10 and celebrates the 1948 adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations.

Join the Human Rights Commission of Santa Clara County at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 70 W. Hedding St., San José for a special flag raising and ceremony to honor the fundamental rights for all people we share this Earth with.


Universal Declaration of Human Rights - Dec. 10, 1948

https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/UDHR/Documents/UDHR_Translations/eng.pdf

Preamble:

Whereas recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable
rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice
and peace in the world,

Whereas disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous
acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind, and the advent of a world
in which human beings shall enjoy freedom of speech and belief and freedom
from fear and want has been proclaimed as the highest aspiration of the common
people,

Whereas it is essential, if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last
resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be
protected by the rule of law,

Whereas it is essential to promote the development of friendly relations between
nations,

Whereas the peoples of the United Nations have in the Charter reaffirmed their
faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person
and in the equal rights of men and women and have determined to promote
social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom. . . .
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=12724...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 7, 2025 10:42PM
§
by Human Rights Commission of Santa Clara Co.
Sun, Dec 7, 2025 10:42PM
un_flag.png
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=12724...
§
by Human Rights Commission of Santa Clara Co.
Sun, Dec 7, 2025 10:42PM
scc_human_rights_commission.png
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=12724...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$260.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code