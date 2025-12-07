ERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAYHuman Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10 and celebrates the 1948 adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations.Join the Human Rights Commission of Santa Clara County at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 70 W. Hedding St., San José for a special flag raising and ceremony to honor the fundamental rights for all people we share this Earth with.Universal Declaration of Human Rights - Dec. 10, 1948Preamble:Whereas recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienablerights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justiceand peace in the world,Whereas disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarousacts which have outraged the conscience of mankind, and the advent of a worldin which human beings shall enjoy freedom of speech and belief and freedomfrom fear and want has been proclaimed as the highest aspiration of the commonpeople,Whereas it is essential, if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a lastresort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should beprotected by the rule of law,Whereas it is essential to promote the development of friendly relations betweennations,Whereas the peoples of the United Nations have in the Charter reaffirmed theirfaith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human personand in the equal rights of men and women and have determined to promotesocial progress and better standards of life in larger freedom. . . .