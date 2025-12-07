From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Human Rights Day Ceremony for Global Freedom & Peace (San Jose)
Date:
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Human Rights Commission of Santa Clara Co.
Location Details:
Plaza of Santa Clara County Government offices
70 West Hedding Street
San José, CA 95110
Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10 and celebrates the 1948 adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations.
Join the Human Rights Commission of Santa Clara County at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 70 W. Hedding St., San José for a special flag raising and ceremony to honor the fundamental rights for all people we share this Earth with.
Universal Declaration of Human Rights - Dec. 10, 1948
https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/UDHR/Documents/UDHR_Translations/eng.pdf
Preamble:
Whereas recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable
rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice
and peace in the world,
Whereas disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous
acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind, and the advent of a world
in which human beings shall enjoy freedom of speech and belief and freedom
from fear and want has been proclaimed as the highest aspiration of the common
people,
Whereas it is essential, if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last
resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be
protected by the rule of law,
Whereas it is essential to promote the development of friendly relations between
nations,
Whereas the peoples of the United Nations have in the Charter reaffirmed their
faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person
and in the equal rights of men and women and have determined to promote
social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom. . . .
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=12724...
