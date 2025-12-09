Rise Up for Science Rally & March

Date:

Tuesday, December 09, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SUFSS/Raging Grannies/Mitchell Park Band

Email:

Location Details:

Lytton Plaza

200 University Ave

Palo Alto, CA

The Mitchell Park Band, the Raging Grannies, Fridays for Future Palo Alto and friends together again! Rising up for science and democracy. You won't want to miss street theater with evil oligarchs, liberty lovers and a Trumpy Grinch character.



We rally at 12:30pm then but if you come to Lytton Plaza earlier the band will already be set up performing classic rock numbers. The Raging Grannies sing at the top of the rally at 12:30pm. A few speakers on what we can do in the face of the dismantling of our scientific infrastructure, the street theater, a little more music and chants and by 1:30pm we are off to march around downtown ...and did you know there at at least five billionaire owned corporations right nearby? Which one will we visit this time? Palantir, Salesforce, Amazon and Apple are all within easy reach.



After our march return to the plaza for more music. Come to the portion of the afternoon events that you are free to attend, but DO come!



