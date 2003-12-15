top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Learn About Amnesty International's annual Write for Rights campaign!

AIUSA with Gavrilah Wells: Write for Rights!
Download PDF (205.8KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 28, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/92780262728?pwd=QQRozjnPTm4U8WIyacbBAnUkht1bKf.1

Meeting ID: 927 8026 2728
Passcode: 200662
Write For Rights is Amnesty International’s largest annual letter-writing campaign. People all around the world write hundreds of thousands of letters on behalf of individuals in urgent need of help.Through collective grassroots action, you can help persuade government officials to free individuals unjustly imprisoned and demand justice for past human rights abuses. Our letters help convince government officials to release people who have been imprisoned, support human rights defenders, stop torture, commute death sentences, and end other human rights abuses. Solidarity postcards to the brave human rights defenders provide messages of hope and lets the individuals know they are not alone and that we are here, supporting them.Over the past 24 years, more than 50 million actions have been taken, and over 100 people featured in the campaign have seen a positive outcome in their case.Please feel free to bring a few international stamps and a few San Francisco or nature-scape postcards and join in this important campaign! Pens, paper, envelopes, and template letters will be provided!

WRITE A LETTER, CHANGE A LIFE! Gavrilah Wells, is a San Francisco based human rights and social justice advocate. She coordinates AIUSA's local San Francisco chapter (AIUSA Group 30) and is a State Death Penalty Abolition Coordinator for California. Raised by an Amnesty volunteer-activist-poet mom, she learned early on about everyday activism and the power of calling out injustice. In 1985 she learned the impact of letter writing firsthand when she met former prisoner of conscience, Boris Mukametshin, at a gathering in her own backyard.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 7, 2025 8:20AM
