San Francisco Government & Elections

Trump Regime Takedown – to Save Our Democracy

by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Dec 6, 2025 8:33PM
Takedown Musk and Takedown Trump protesters after ten long months vow to continue their efforts to see the Trump regime gone!
Takedown Musk and Takedown Trump protesters after ten long months vow to continue their efforts to see the Trump regime gone!
original image (2000x1334)
SAN FRANCISCO (12-06) – Standing outside of the Tesla showroom on what activists have named “Our democracy corner” along busy Van Ness Avenue, since February protesters have demonstrated weekly against the workings of Elon Musk, DOGE and Trump to destroy the US government and our democracy. The original rubric of “Take Down Musk” has now morphed into the “Trump Regime Takedown.” These weekly Trump/Musk protests across the country, now in their tenth month outside of showrooms and super charger stations, along with a twice-weekly protest at the recently opened Tesla Diner in Los Angeles, are alive and well sending the simple message that “Musk and Trump Must Fall.”

Today’s protest, judging by the number of passing motorists blowing their horns in support of the activists, was at times deafening in support of “Standing up for democracy, civil liberties, the planet, and against the fascist/authoritarian Trump Regime!” Organizers from the Indivisibles have also begun a second weekly “No Monarchs Monday” protest outside the showroom, where they reported that horn blowing in support of their efforts is even louder.

In no small part the nationwide and international protests are continuing to negatively impact Tesla on which Musk has built his fortune. And while “Tesla shareholders just approved a trillion-dollar package for Elon,” it is now up to their continued efforts moving forward to make sure Elon does not meet the goals for his “big beautiful” payday.

While Musk is no longer operating in his high-profile role from earlier this year with DOGE in Washington, the impact of his exploits is still a part of the ongoing attacks against our democracy. A New York Times chart published on April 13 of this year identified 313 categories of personal data held in US Government systems that DOGE had accessed which contain sensitive information on American citizens and others. Included in the data are medical records, biometrics, addresses, social security and Medicare information, tax records, banking, credit cards, mother’s maiden name, birth and death information, education records, driver’s license and state IDs, and much, much more. All of this information is available to non-government employee DOGE minions, presumably without any oversight or control on how the information would be used or shared.

Earlier this week, the US Institute of Peace (USIP) that was shuttered after an armed takeover by Musk and DOGE in March was renamed the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the State Department, to acknowledge him, they announced, as “the greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history.” Evidently, it was a coincidence, too, that the renaming took place the day before the signing of a peace agreement there that was brokered by the U.S. between President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwandan President Paul Kagame to end the three-decade conflict between the two nations.

The following day also coincidently saw Trump play host at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts at the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) “World Cup 2026 Final Draw” where Trump was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize for “individuals who help unite people in peace through unwavering commitment and special actions.” The two-day coincidental “made for TV” extravaganzas were evidently engineered as a self-indulgent reward for his not receiving the Nobel Peace prize this year.

The “man of peace” in claiming he has ended numerous wars and conflicts had no peaceful intentions whatsoever in the killing of 88 members of purported “drug boat crews” in international waters during 22 US military strikes. One such incident now widely reported and still unfolding is the “double tap” attack on a “drug boat” in the Caribbean in which two survivors were targeted and killed while clinging to the boat.

Blaming Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for directing the designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, Tren de Aragua, a drug gang, Trump has announced that he may have the US military go beyond its recent closing of Venezuelan airspace and attacks on boats by striking directly inside the country to destroy its illegal drug trade and human trafficking networks. Maduro for his part has denied allegations that he is part of the drug trade.

The Trump administration’s extrajudicial killings of boat crews in his war on drugs in safeguarding national security and saving American lives and his plans to use military force in Venezuela are in clear contradiction with his granting “A full and complete pardon” to former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández who was convicted in 2024 for “conspiring to import cocaine into the US.” For his participation in importing 400 tons of cocaine which Hernández once boasted he would “Stuff the drugs right up the noses of the gringos,” Hernández received a 45-year prison sentence. Trump’s pardon, however, resulted in his release after having served only 19 months. When questioned by a reporter why he pardoned Hernández, Trump claimed without evidence that he was told the drug trafficking accusations were a “Biden setup.”

Trump’s military buildup in anticipation of a confrontation with Venezuela or by his ordering an attack on the country to start a war is surely no way to win a “peace prize.”


Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide
