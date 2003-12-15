Webinar: Winning Divestment at the Ballot Box

Date:

Monday, December 15, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

BDS National Committee

Location Details:

Join us on Monday, December 15th for a discussion on winning divestment for Palestine at the ballot box in the US. We will hear from activists in Somerville, MA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Vermont, sharing lessons learned from their recent ballot measure campaigns for divestment.



This session will be useful for activists that are already deep into a BDS campaign, as well as for those who are just getting started. While we will be speaking about campaigns in the US, this webinar will have useful lessons for municipal-level campaigning globally.



This webinar is the first of a series. Future webinars in this series will focus on other kinds of BDS campaigns at the city, county, and state level.

