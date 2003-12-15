From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Winning Divestment at the Ballot Box
Date:
Monday, December 15, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
BDS National Committee
Location Details:
Join us on Monday, December 15th for a discussion on winning divestment for Palestine at the ballot box in the US. We will hear from activists in Somerville, MA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Vermont, sharing lessons learned from their recent ballot measure campaigns for divestment.
This session will be useful for activists that are already deep into a BDS campaign, as well as for those who are just getting started. While we will be speaking about campaigns in the US, this webinar will have useful lessons for municipal-level campaigning globally.
This webinar is the first of a series. Future webinars in this series will focus on other kinds of BDS campaigns at the city, county, and state level.
This session will be useful for activists that are already deep into a BDS campaign, as well as for those who are just getting started. While we will be speaking about campaigns in the US, this webinar will have useful lessons for municipal-level campaigning globally.
This webinar is the first of a series. Future webinars in this series will focus on other kinds of BDS campaigns at the city, county, and state level.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 6, 2025 8:08PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network