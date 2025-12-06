Webinar: Religious Voices for Palestine

Date:

Friday, December 19, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Eyewitness Palestine

Location Details:

Religious and spiritual leaders from various traditions come together to discuss solidarity with Palestine through a spiritual and ethical lens. Explore how faith communities interpret justice, liberation, and moral responsibility in the context of Palestine.