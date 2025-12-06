From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Religious Voices for Palestine
Date:
Friday, December 19, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Eyewitness Palestine
Location Details:
Religious and spiritual leaders from various traditions come together to discuss solidarity with Palestine through a spiritual and ethical lens. Explore how faith communities interpret justice, liberation, and moral responsibility in the context of Palestine.
For more information: https://eyewitnesspalestine.org/upcoming-e...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 6, 2025 1:37PM
