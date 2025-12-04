How Trump The Grinch Stole Democracy!

Date:

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible SF

Email:

Location Details:

corner of Van Ness and O’Farrell St, San Francisco

Angry about the Trump Administration taking a wrecking ball to our democracy and destroying our economy? Pissed off that Trump and his billionaire allies are lining their pockets with taxpayer dollars while we can barely afford to put food on the table? Enraged about ICE detainment with no due process? Reject the commercialism of the holiday season and join us as we bring an end to this long, stressful year! Holiday lover or heathen, all are welcome. Show up by yourself or bring your holiday guests for a true San Francisco experience. Let’s turn this into the liveliest, loudest weekly protest in the city!



What you can do:

• If you’ve got signs, flags, cardboard cutouts, or any protest visuals you want to make, bring ’em! We also have spare signs to lend.

• If you have whistles, drums, cowbells, or other noisemakers, bring ’em!

• Musicians are welcome and encouraged. Sing the song of democracy!



This weekly event is hosted by Indivisible SF and 50501 SF (organizers of the San Francisco No Kings March), and a committed group of active protest regulars who have been occupying this corner on a weekly basis since February. We were successful in getting Elon out of government but our fight is far from over. Let’s make it the go-to hotspot for resistance against the Trump Regime!



A core principle behind all Indivisible and 50501 events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. We oppose violence, vandalism, and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

